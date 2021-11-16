Who is Morganthef4g on TikTok? Morgan Bradley Explained

Who is Morganthef4g? In the information age we live in, you’d be forgiven for thinking an answer to that question was straightforward. The truth, however, is that, besides a real name, next to nothing is known about the TikTok user, other than they’ve amassed a huge following on the social media site in a relatively short space of time.

As of writing, Morganthef4g, real name Morgan Bradley, has 90,000 followers on the video shorts platform and, owing to their use of they/them pronouns, identifies as non-binary. Looking over their most popular/recent uploads, Bradley’s shtick, similar to hordes of others, is to mouth the words to popular music, so if they’re not reinventing the wheel with their public-facing persona, why is Bradley trending?

The truth, perhaps disappointingly, is we don’t know. Not with any certainty, at least. While several sites have reported Bradley’s social media presence as having been wiped from existence, both their TikTok and Instagram pages are present and accounted for at the time of publication. Both of these appear largely innocuous and decidedly inoffensive, so what gives?

One key clue could be the video below, posted by ur4liferbaby, which simply depicts an image from an unidentified manga with the slogan “wassup morgan”. The captain, on the other hand, reads: “@morganthef4g don’t leave us hanging” followed by the hashtags #pedo #ew #gross.

What the accusation of pedophilia is based on isn’t clear. Morgan’s age, family and marital status are unknown, and no other instances of them being on the receiving end of similar claims are present online. Such allegations are obviously serious and, indeed, it’s not even clear, given the context, that Bradley is even being accused of anything in the first place.

For now, we’ll just have to put a pin in this once, but we’ll update this post as and when further information comes to light, so stay tuned.