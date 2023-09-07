Who is Naila Schuberth? About the Spanish actress in Netflix ‘Dear Child’

Netflix’s latest drama, Dear Child, has only just hit the streaming platform but the six-part miniseries is already captivating fans. The suspenseful drama is incredibly well written and so believable that viewers are having trouble telling if the story is based on real events or not. It’s more than just objectively good storytelling that has folks raving about the series; its breakout star, Naila Schuberth, is already gathering fans. It’s not hard to understand why, at just 13, the young actress carries some very dark and compelling scenes, easily standing next to her older co-stars.

Who is Naila Schuberth?

Naila Schuberth was born October 11, 2011, in Barcelona, Spain, and now resides in Cologne, Germany. As a young actress, Schuberth is still very private about her life. It’s speculated that her mother is Spanish, and her father German, and that he is part of an affluent German family. She allegedly has an older brother, Lukas, who is also an actor.

What has Naila Schuberth acted in?

Schuberth’s first international acting project was in 2020. She landed a bit part in an episode of Betty’s Diagnosis at just 10 years old. The following year she appeared in several German series Heldt, Unbroken, Gefährliche Nähe, Römer Reihe — Das Lied der toten Mädchen, and Blackout. 2023 has been the best year for the young actress by far, after joining with Netflix, Schuberth scored her largest roles yet with Bird Box: Barcelona and Dear Child.

Naila Schuberth is still incredibly young, and is probably looking to beef up her resume over the coming years. Her exceptional talents and bilingual skills open plenty of doors, and while we hope she has a rich and fulfilling childhood, the sky is the limit for this up-and-comer.