‘WHO IS THAT IN THE LAST PIC’: Sabrina Carpenter fans are desperate to know who the mystery person in her latest photo is and if a new collab is imminent

We love an update! Sabrina Carpenter recently posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram that were flooded with comments. One picture in particular has piqued curiosity: the “Please Please Please” singer shared a photo of herself and a mystery woman, sparking comments about a possible collaboration.

Recommended Videos

The picture is taken from behind, and Carpenter’s blonde locks are unmistakable, but we can’t say with certainty who the woman standing next to her is. Fans have theories though, and some of the names thrown into the mix include Jenna Ortega (the black outfits certainly fit with her Wednesday aesthetics), Dita Von Teese, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey.

Fans need the answers, and to determine who was in the picture, they did some investigating (and a bit of over-thinking). “I think lana. Zoom in on the red nail. Next to it is a finger tattoo. Only Lana I know for sure has finger tat,” a comment reads. “Okay wild jump but what if… like could it be Jenna Ortega? acting in the video? Cause whoever this is .. they are a similar height as Sabrina right?” another shared.

Other reactions include, “it kinda looks like Dita Von Teese? She was in the Karma mv,” and “my guess is Kacey Musgraves.”

Who is Sabrina Carpenter collaborating with?

“WHO IS THAT IN THE LAST PIC … we need answers,” a comment on the post reads. Many agree with this statement because the comment has been liked over 9,000 times. The wait is over, though, because we did a little investigating ourselves and got the answer when Carpenter shared a teaser from her upcoming track, “Taste.”

Guess who appears in this music video: none other than the beautiful and completely brilliant Jenna Ortega!

Carpenter captioned the post with, “Taste! Coming this Friday,” and saying we are excited is probably an understatement! Fans are on board with the Ortega collaboration! “OMG !!!! was not expecting jenna ortega but amazing choice … two iconic queens,” a comment reads.

“OH MY LORD WITH JENNA?????? WE KEEP WINNING,” a comment reads. Another added, “JENNA? OMGGGGGG! SABRINA DONT PLAY WITH OUR FREAKING HEARTS LIKE THAT!!!! YAS!!!!!”

But what does the actress have to say about her inclusion in “Taste?” Ortega shared Carpenter’s clip on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a short message: “Friday x.” We are expecting a lot more to come!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy