Who is the ‘Love Island Games’ host and why does she look familiar?

The Love Island franchise is quick becoming the premiere reality dating televisual experience.

The franchise already has an eye-popping number of variations, from the classic Love Island series — which recently concluded its tenth season — to versions zeroing in on Australia, the Netherlands, and, of course, the U.S. Each of these have fanbases of their own, but viewers from every corner of the franchise have their sights set on one spin-off in particular. All those specifically-located variations have their appeal, of course, but only one — so far — combines contestants from all over the world. That’s a huge part of the allure behind Love Island Games, which collects former favorites from previous seasons to make a return. These returning contestants are getting a second chance at love with Love Island Games, which features a line-up of familiar faces — including its host.

Who’s hosting Love Island Games?

Longtime fan-favorite Maya Jama has been tapped as the host of Love Island Games. A staple of the reality world, Jama has served as both presenter and contestant in the past. After getting her start in 2014 as a cross-medium presenter, Jama found her niche. She occasionally steps outside of her hosting duties to enjoy other roles, like guest, pundit, or judge, but its clear that her heart lies in presenting.

Why does she look familiar?

Jama may look familiar from any number of previous appearances, but among Love Island fans, there’s a clear culprit behind that flutter of familiarity. Jama’s already a staple of the franchise, serving as host of the original Love Island for its ninth and tenth seasons. Fans are anticipating plenty more of Jama — alongside narrator Iain Stirling — in future seasons, and that seems all but guaranteed with her move over to Love Island Games. The people behind the sprawling franchise are clearly fans of Jama’s, and so are the wealth of Love Island viewers.