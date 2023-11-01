Who played the pizza delivery guy in ‘Home Alone’ and what is he up to now?

I distinctly remember the day I went over to my Grandma’s house and she decided to pop in the VHS tape for Home Alone, because my entire life as a ’90s kid changed forever from that point onward.

I watched that movie so many times my Grandma was kind enough to permanently give me a copy to bring home so my parents could hear me laughing my maniacal little head off at least once a day. Now, I’m much older and my once-a-year traditional watch of the film has inevitably changed my perspective somewhat. I’m usually grabbing my phone partway through and wondering ‘What did all these actors get up to after Home Alone?’

Not just the big names like John Heard or Joe Pesci, but even the little side characters that made up the film. You’re probably just like me if you’re here wondering about the guy delivering pizza for Little Nero’s Pizza! So let’s go on this adventure together and talk about D. Danny Warhol, the pizza delivery guy from Home Alone.

D. Danny Warhol, the Home Alone pizza delivery guy

We all have our favorite obscure characters in movies and it’s always fun to scan the credits to see the names that connect our favorite films together. There’s only one problem with doing this with D. Danny Warhol — he goes uncredited in the majority of his films.

No seriously, Home Alone was the very first time his name actually appeared in the credits and one of only three times it happened in an acting career spanning across over 60 projects. You’ve seen this man in Star Trek, Saved by the Bell, and even a Marilyn Manson music video and probably had zero idea it was the pizza delivery guy you see every holiday season.

That seems to have defined Warhol’s career as he got his first acting gig in 1986 on the movie Wildcats and scored countless minor background roles after. He remained active all the way through 2004 when it seemed like his career would end after he worked on a video with basically no information on it existing online called Forever Is a Long, Long Time where he was a bowling alley patron.

That is until he came back in 2021 to play the role of Candy Warhol in the comedy film Holy Hollywood. It was made by the same people behind I Spit On Your Grave and features Warhol beside major names like Mickey Rooney and Quentin Tarantino’s father Tony. Okay, maybe it wasn’t a huge blockbuster success, but it was declared the Best Feature Film at the Valley International Film Festival, which is something!

He may not be acting as much these days but Warhol is still quite active on Instagram, often referencing his time as a pizza delivery boy on the film so many of us make a habit of watching once a year. So whether you pop on Home Alone in December or as a way to get ready for the holiday around Thanksgiving, make Warhol’s day and go thank him for all the happy memories because it seriously seems like it makes his day every time it happens.