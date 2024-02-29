‘Why are you under his car’: McDonalds moment of kindness ends with couple getting run over in bed

One thing you can almost guarantee anytime you scroll on TikTok is that you’re going to come across a truly crazy story or two. Whether it’s Reesa Teesa’s 50-part saga or a Tana Mongeau-style drama, the platform is basically its own streaming service at this point.

Cassia Elazae’s story, however, is a whole other level of crazy. She took to the social media app to tell the story of her and her fiancée being hit by a car while still in their home, and the internet could not get enough of the utterly terrifying tale. A video explaining that the man who hit them was the same one who let her cut in line at McDonald’s just a few hours earlier quickly racked up over a million views.

In short, she and her fiancée lived in an apartment at the end of a sharp turn without a guardrail. One morning, while the two of them were sleeping, a car rammed through their bedroom wall and hit them both. The time that followed was a haze of shouting, prying themselves out of the rubble, and emergency responders trying to help them. They both suffered major injuries and have a collection of scars to show for it.

Commenters are understandably concerned and completely enthralled by the unbelievable story. Most have sent well wishes to the couple as well as relief that the couple is still alive to tell the story. Others wished ill upon the driver who hit them, and a few shared their theory that such a traumatic event has earned the couple wonderful wealth in life for the rest of their lives.

This terrifying story is an important reminder of the dangers of driving and the risks of being hit by a car. Being hit by a car is not something you want to think about when going on walks or lying in bed (!), but according to the AAA Foundation, the risk of death for pedestrians who are hit by cars reaches 10% at an impact of just 23 miles an hour. That risk reaches 25% at 32 mph, 50% at 42 mph, 75% at 50 mph, and 98% at 58 mph. If those statistics along with Cassia’s story don’t give you cause enough to be a little more careful as a driver ⏤ or a pedestrian ⏤ then nothing will.

Here’s hoping that Cassia’s terrifying story leads people to slow down on the roads and that she and her fiancée have nothing but good things coming to them for the rest of their lives. Seriously, this story is enough trauma for 100 lifetimes. We wish them well and hope they move immediately.