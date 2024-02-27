When you’re as widely popular and as heavily influential as McDonald’s, it makes sense to inspire new trends and invest in fresh ways to keep the chain in the public spotlight. During Halloween time, the Boo Buckets are brought out and often a big hit, although it now appears as though McDonald’s is shifting gears to focus on another popular market — anime.

The idea of changing any appearance on McDonald’s famed merchandise and products seems shocking, without a doubt, but the ever-popular fast food chain is certainly no stranger when it comes to wanting to reinvent its overall look. And seeing how interactive anime is, and how quickly it has become a pop culture phenomenon over the years, it was only a matter of time until we got a taste of anime alongside our delicious, salty french fries from Mickey D’s. So if you’re a major fan of both anime and McDonald’s, you’ll want to know about this latest collboration.

Despite the sudden transition into a different appearance, some supporters of the famed franchise are wondering exactly why McDonald’s has decided to flip its logo upside down and perplex the nation.

So, why does the McDonald’s cup say WcDonald’s?

As previously mentioned, the iconic McDonald’s cup currently reads as “WcDonald’s” for fast food aficionados grabbing a bite to eat — which has been confirmed as an homage to the fascinating realm of anime. In doing so, the fast food chain has flipped its unforgettable “M” logo upside down and replaced it temporarily with a “W” — changing the historic name from “McDonald’s” to “WcDonald’s.”

Such a cultural maneuver is an homage to anime due to the fast food chain appearing as “WcDonald’s” in various forms of television and movies within the anime bubble. Alongside this name change, the fast food corporation has also opted to release its special Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce as a delicious burst of flavor while eating its iconic McNuggets.

Without a doubt, this massive collaboration between McDonald’s and anime has long been discussed and anticipated amongst the anime community. Higher-ups at McDonald’s have continued to praise the collaboration, insisting that the inclusion of WcDonald’s in modern-day anime media is “huge” and that the collaboration is paying tribute to anime’s “vision and creativity.”