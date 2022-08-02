Writing has begun for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The adrenaline-fueled fourth season of Stranger Things memorably left us with our jaws dropped and our hearts full of sadness. And while many folks have likely yet to recover from the unforgettable madness in the sci-fi series’ latest season, the official writers room for Stranger Things is apparently back in session — which means writing prompts and ideas for the fifth and final season are officially underway.

Over on Twitter, the official Stranger Things writers account shared an image of the team’s writers’ board, which will undoubtedly be used to house ideas and storylines from a collection of writers ahead of the fifth season releasing in 2024. You can check out the photo for yourself down below:

Unsurprisingly, the post immediately garnered a vast multitude of replies and mentions from devoted Stranger Things fans — many of whom presented a few spicy ideas of their own:

Now that folks have been made aware that the writers for the hit show have embarked upon preparation for season five, the anticipation will likely only increase from here — especially since the finale of season four saw Eddie Munson meet a tragic fate while Max Mayfield was still in the hospital recovering from serious injuries.

Regardless of which direction the writers decide to take the characters and which storylines they decide to focus on, the ever-present fanbase can rest assured that The Duffer Brothers are going to lead the writers’ room to a jaw-dropping final season that will remind us all why we fell in love with the fantasy series in the first place.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.