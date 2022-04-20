‘Yellowstone’ creator says his volume of work ‘is not sustainable’

Taylor Sheridan’s television series Yellowstone has been a hit since its debut in 2018, just got renewed for a fifth season, and has given Sheridan the chance to develop nine new shows, but he says this is not a long-term life path.

“This volume of work is not sustainable for a long period of time. But it’s an opportunity to tell stories the way I want to tell them with a creative freedom that just doesn’t exist in this space. And so I kind of have to take advantage of it … I don’t necessarily want to be doing this when I’m 70. I don’t know that I want to be doing it when I’m 60. So I’d rather work real hard to do it now.”

The cast of 'Yellowstone' 1 of 5

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Sheridan made the comments about his media empire to Variety today. One of his upcoming projects, Tulsa King, will be Sylvester Stallone’s first-ever television role, playing a lifetime mob figure banished to Oklahoma. Sheridan says the process of getting the project together only took a week during the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was talking with a producer, and it’s COVID-19. Everyone’s kind of going stir-crazy. He was asking me about ideas. I said, ‘look, all you need in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don’t know anything about. I call two days later and said, ‘hey, I wrote that thing we talked about.’ [Stallone got the script and he said] ‘I love it. When do we shoot it?'”

Tulsa King and Sheridan’s other shows — apart from Yellowstone, The Last Cowboy, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 – remain in various development stages. No release dates or episode orders for any are set as of this story’s filing.