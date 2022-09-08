‘Yellowstone’ expands its universe with new ‘1923’ cast announcements

The Yellowstone universe is expanding once more with the upcoming prequel, 1923, and the talented cast grew by seven exciting additions today.

Already on the bill were Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the recently-announced Sebastian Roché. Star power almost feels like an understatement describing these three. Working together in Sheridan’s universe means they’ll be experiencing some of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and it’ll all happen in a gripping drama for us to enjoy.

Deadline shared the news that joining the stars mentioned above are the following talented actors: Darren Mann, Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, James Badge Dale, and Michelle Randolph. The Dutton family is synonymous with turmoil, but fierce loyalty also exists. 1923 will dive more into the ancestral story of the Duttons and continue to flesh out the exciting family tree.

Yellowstone 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

In addition to the cast announcements, Deadline also shared more information on the specific characters each cast member will breathe life into.

Harrison Ford will play the role of Jacob Dutton. At the time of 1923, Jacob is described as “the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton, and brother of James Dutton.” Hellen Mirren will play Cara Dutton, “the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.”

James Badge Dale will breathe life into John Dutton Sr., who is described as “the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.” Darren Mann stars as Jack Dutton, “John Dutton Sr.’s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.”

Marley Shelton will take on the mantle of Emma Dutton, listed as “the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.” Michelle Randolph is taking on the role of Elizabeth Strafford, described as “a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.”

Brian Geraghty breathes life into Zane, a character said to be “a fiercely loyal ranch foreman,” while Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, who is “a young woman at a government residential boarding school.” Julia Schlaepfer will take on the role of Alexandra, “a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.”

With a family tree in place, these branches being filled out will undeniably tell a heartbreaking yet beautiful story of a family who is up against the fight of their lives, all while finding beauty and magic in ordinary days.

You can see the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, on Paramount Plus before switching to Peacock to watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone now.