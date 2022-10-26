‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ gets expanded to a pair of 8-episode seasons, even more spinoffs on the way

We’re about to get up close and personal with the Duttons of days past in an exciting way when 1923 premieres with two seasons on the horizon for Yellowstone fans.

We’ve yet to see a single episode, but the show is so highly anticipated that we’re getting two seasons, each clocking in with eight impressive episodes. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford lead the charge as Clara and Jacob Dutton, parents and landowners who are up against an early depression, lawlessness, and turmoil.

Deadline broke the news about the two-season arc and reports that in addition to filming at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the series is heading to Malta, South Africa, and Tanzania to extend the emotional and intense storyline further than it’s been taken before.

If that idea wasn’t as exciting enough, Taylor Sheridan is also thinking of expanding his universe even further. Sheridan is looking to fill the gap between Yellowstone and 1923 with two additional series’ that would highlight Dutton’s changes in the 40s and 60s.

Each snapshot of time we peer into is certainly a story about the Dutton family, but it also encompasses much more. In 1883, we got a peek into the toll of chasing a dream while fighting against everything from pillagers to harsh and unforgiving elements. We saw lives lost and hearts broken, but we also got a front-row seat to love, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

Of course, at the heart of it all is John Dutton and the fight he’s currently in the midst of. We all know why he clings so desperately to his land; now we’ll find out how those before him kept it safe. You can watch 1883 on Paramount, with all four seasons of Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock.