‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner shares an emotional thank you for his Golden Globe win

Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner is a 2023 Golden Globe winner for his role as John Dutton in everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. After years of multifaceted storytelling as the patriarch and ranch owner, fans say it’s an overdue recognition.

Costner had big plans to walk the red carpet with his wife as she stunned in a gorgeous gown, but the flooding in California kept them from attending the awards ceremony. As his first Globes nomination as John Dutton, fans were heartbroken at his absence, but he shared an immense sense of gratitude for the win and the recognition the award brings — not just to himself but to the cast and crew of the number-one series.

Before the winner was announced, Costner shared a video explaining his absence, and he spoke about how much he and his wife wished they could have been there in person. He thanked the Globes and his fans for their support throughout the awards season, and not long after, Costner was declared the winner in the category Best Actor in a Drama Series.

In an emotional thank you message to fans and dedicated audiences worldwide, Costner shared an emotional shout of gratitude for Yellowstone‘s blessing and the journey it’s taken him on. The image he shared alongside the post nods to the heavy storyline of John Dutton’s life; it’s moody yet hopeful — stoic yet beautiful.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and Golden Globes for this tremendous honor and to the Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.”

Costner nailed the emotion in the post, especially with that last line. Fans do see Yellowstone as their own, we’ve become a blended family of would-be ranch hands and Dutton hopefuls, and this story feels deeply interwoven into our own lives somehow. We’ve been gripped since day one, rooting for our favorites, wishing trips to the train station for our most loathed characters, and learning about one another in the process.

Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling within the Yellowstone cinematic universe is unique and beautiful as it allows us to open our eyes and see things from a fresh perspective. Be it the John Duttons of the world or the Chief Thomas Rainwaters, the Colbys, or the Teeters — there’s a place for everyone, and we can’t think of a better leader than Costner to take us on this journey.

Here’s to John Dutton, Kevin Costner, and his well-deserved Golden Globe win — may there be more recognition for Yellowstone in award seasons to come.