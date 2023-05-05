‘Yellowstone’ to end after season 5 following shocking Kevin Costner revelations

It’s another sad day for Yellowstone fans, so if your usually upbeat Dutton-lover is attached to their sad country playlist and drinking a Coors Banquet while looking at the bottle like they’re in a love-hate relationship, let them be. Following the announcement that Kevin Costner won’t be returning to the ranch after season five, reports now say that we’ll all be bidding a not-fond farewell to the cowboy drama we know and love.

That’s right, it’s time to grab your saddles for one last ride with the series that started it all, and while we’ll keep crossing our fingers and wishing on stars that something will change, it looks like battle lines have been drawn and we all know cowboy justice only ends well for one involved party.

Variety shared the following statement from the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

Following the revelations that have been made public this week, it now appears that the future of Yellowstone will also end after season five, which is as shocking to the cast and crew as it is to fans. Just months ago, Cole Hauser told fans at a red-carpet event that they could anticipate at least two more seasons of our favorite series, but a lot has been happening in the Yellowverse that we’re just not privy to yet.

If the news has unsettled you today, you’re not the only one. A subculture of pop culture was born from Yellowstone — and rather quickly. The series isn’t just a show you sit down to watch once a week; it’s much more than that. It’s a tool that’s bridging the gap between generations, a series causing families to sit down together on Sunday nights and bond over their most loved and loathed characters, and it’s a reminder that cowboys still have a place in the world today — a layered but honorable one.

We’ve grown up with these characters over the last five years, and a goodbye at this point seems off-putting, but it’s time to put on our boots, wipe those tears, and get to work. The only silver lining here is that the second half of season five is still hanging over the horizon, which means there’s still some story to tell.

The spin-off that McCarthy mentioned in his quote is likely the story that will bring Matthew McConaughey into the Yellowstone universe, so while saying goodbye to this chapter is a sad closure, we hope we’ll all end up being alright… alright… alright.