Cole Hauser just revealed how many more seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ are coming

Cole Hauser may have graced the Golden Globes stage to shout out Yellowstone this evening, but the real news came from an interview he gave before the ceremony. If you were listening closely, Hauser revealed how much time we’ve got on the horizon with the Duttons, and we can’t contain our excitement.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Globes, Hauser revealed that Yellowstone is continuing through seasons six and seven.

“I work in the best office in the world; Montana is it. I mean, the writing’s unbelievable with Taylor, the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew. You know, we just finished five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

You heard the man — our very own Rip Wheeler revealed that the Duttons are sticking around for at least two more seasons. With all of the drama, chaos, and heightened stakes this season, some fans were wondering if we were growing closer to the end of our favorite cowboy drama. However, it looks like we can breathe easy knowing that we’ve still got more time with the Duttons, our favorite ranch hands, and the likes of Chief Thomas Rainwater, Mo, and trips to the train station too.

When asked if he could tell fans anything about the future, especially since we’re all struggling through our first-ever mid-season finale of Yellowstone, and he continued to say that he couldn’t reveal much — but reiterated that seasons six and seven are on the horizon. No, we weren’t hearing things the first time he said it; we really do have far more ground to cover at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and we’re just hoping our favorite characters are there to take us on the journey.

Diehard fans of Yellowstone know that while Hauser’s news is exciting, that doesn’t mean it’ll be smooth sailing when the series returns after the hiatus or for the following seasons. The stakes have never been higher than they are right now, Beth and Jamie Dutton are out for each other’s blood, and we’re all worried that John Dutton will break under pressure. However, this family always seems to find a way to survive, even if they’re bloodied and bruised.

You can catch up with the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming on Peacock, and don’t forget that the second half of season five is set to premiere this summer. We’ll be spending long days and warm summer nights with the Duttons, and we can’t think of a better way to enjoy the year’s hottest months.