‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes becomes face of Stetson campaign

Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes is partnering with Stetson and Scent Beauty for a new campaign with a bold new twist on his country roots. As the new face for the company’s grooming and fragrance line, Grimes is embracing the grounding with the uplifting and the sensual way many of us cling to memories: by a scent.

Plus, as a member of the Dutton family on Paramount’s number one series, he knows a thing or two about the importance of a brand.

PR Newswire shares that Grimes’ becoming the face of Stetson is as exciting to the brand as it is for his loyal followers. Xiao Li Tan, Stetson’s president, shares that Grimes’ personal story represents everything Stetson stands for.

“Since its founding in 1865, the STETSON brand has stood for the best of the American spirit—honest, authentic, and independent—and we can think of no one better to embody those values than Luke Grimes. He exudes strength and integrity on camera and off, and his passion for the West and longtime love of STETSON make him the embodiment of the modern STETSON Man. As a kid from Ohio who grew up to become a new Western icon, Luke represents the power of achieving your dreams on your own terms, and we’re thrilled to have him as part of the STETSON family.”

Grimes has undoubtedly carved out a unique path thanks to hard work and dedication, and as we’ve seen him in several roles across his entertainment career, none seem as fitting as his enjoying the country life. Of course, the CEO of Scent Beauty, INC. is also thrilled to welcome Grimes to the family. Steve Mormoris notes that he’s the epitome of everything that this campaign needed.

“We are excited to welcome Luke Grimes to STETSON. He embodies a new, sensitive masculinity very relevant in America today. His love of the outdoors, and connection to the American West, as well as his superb acting and musical talents, make him a perfect spokesperson for STETSON.”

Stetson Original is described as having: “bold notes of citrus, cedar, and patchouli, with dry down notes of musk, honey amber, and tonka bean.”

Grimes himself couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity, and as he humbly acknowledges that he’s stepping into the new role, he applauds Stetson for everything they stand for.

“I grew up with STETSON. As an actor and musician, I value authenticity and craftsmanship, and STETSON embodies these values completely. I was really drawn to the tagline of the campaign—’Be Your Own Legend.’ It’s about living authentically, being true to who you really are. Those are the types of people we call legends.”

Grimes does live with authenticity and passion evident in everything that he does. The social campaign for Grimes’ partnering with Stetson goes live tomorrow, and we have a feeling it’ll be an all-encompassing and thirst-inducing project.