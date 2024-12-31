‘You finally found your one’: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White celebrate their first Christmas as an engaged couple and it’s giving everyone the feels

What a year it has been for Nina Dobrev, both good and bad: from a biking incident that fractured her knee and injured her ACL and meniscus to a surprise engagement (when she thought she was attending a fancy event and meeting Anna Wintour). In the final few hours of 2024, the star reflected on how she was spending her Christmas holidays and how the occasion also marked the first time she and Shaun White were fiancés.

The Vampire Diaries actress shared several pictures of herself and White on Instagram and showed how they spent Christmas in Park City, Utah. Their plans included time spent in the snow (and Dobrev looked stunning in her pastel purple snowsuit and snow goggles); she also rocked a pair of silky red satin pajamas as the pair relaxed on the sofa, snuggled up with a soft cushion. In other photos, we saw their loved ones and their stunning Christmas tree, and yes, Dobrev’s fashion was on point. Some of her outfit highlights included a black turtleneck for a trip to a pub and the chicest black leather pants and a burgundy turtleneck combo for a photo to remember in front of the tree.

Nina Dobrev spotlights her relationship and shares a glimpse into her Christmas holidays

Dobrev captioned the photos with a simple message, writing, “first christmas as fiancées.” Although she felt she needed few words to describe her memorable holiday snaps, fans have shared much longer sentences expressing their happiness for their favorite actress. “Nina you don’t know how much i’m happy for you! You finally found your one,” a comment reads. “You guys are a match made in heaven,” actress Jamie Chung shared. Other reactions include, “First and last!!! Next christmas as wife I hope,” and “HAPPILY EVER AFTER!!!!!!!”

As to be expected, the haters also came out of the woodwork with their comments and memes about Dobrev’s onscreen love interest Damon Salvatore being the one (the awkward part of this conversation is that Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder did date for three years starting in 2010). Despite this, the actress has probably become immune to these reactions because, by all accounts, she has found the one, which she reflected on in an interview with Vogue.

The happy couple’s engagement took place in New York at the end of October, and it was a moment that Dobrev had not expected. “I went into shock,” the actress recalled. “I just froze and stared at him.” But she does remember that he “said all the right things.” Dobrev also shared that she was “in a panic” before the proposal because she thought she was meeting Anna Wintour and was running late (a testament to the great lengths White went to ensure the night was a secret because she had no idea).

Dobrev later celebrated their engagement with her fans by posting several photos on Instagram of herself and White embracing in front of a beautiful flower arch. They were dressed in black, and Dobrev looked as stylish as always! At the time, she captured her photos with “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.” Will we be saying RIP to fiancé and hello to husband in 2025?

