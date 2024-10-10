‘You literally look like an Oscar award’: Beyoncé channels old-school glamor with a belted gold maxi skirt that has her looking like a shiny new trophy

Beyoncé has been involved in a tad of controversy recently: her father, Mathew Knowles, slammed the Country Music Awards for excluding her country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, from the award consideration. Then, in a move that never happens, Piers Morgan apologized for the comments on his show about her and her husband Jay-Z. However, regarding her fashion choices, she’s still on her A-game! At this point, whatever the singer touches turns to gold …or is that butter yellow? Say hello to the sexiest old-school glam look we’ve seen (this week): Queen Bey’s outfit to Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year Awards.

Recommended Videos

The event was held earlier this week at the Times Square Edition hotel in New York City. What event that celebrates women would be complete without the inclusion of Beyoncé? The “Single Ladies” songstress donned a fitted top and silk maxi skirt created by designer Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection for the event, and she looked breathtaking.

For those of us whose invites got lost in the mail (and this can be the only logical explanation), Beyoncé shared several photos from the fancy event on her Instagram account.

Beyoncé transforms into a trophy for a night celebrating women

She wore sheer yellow gloves to complete her look, styled her hair into a gorgeous platinum blonde wavy bob (Marilyn Monroe and Etta James would have been proud), and opted for a large belt to pull the outfit together. To fight off the chill of the evening, she wore a long beige coat and fur shawl. The addition of fur in 2024 remains a controversial move, but hey, she’s Beyoncé — she even wore fur after allegedly going vegan.

So, what do fans have to say about her outfit? The consensus is that we can give her a big thumbs up as she transformed into the sought-after trophy she is. “You literally look like an Oscar award,” a comment reads. Even the official Instagram page for the Irish butter brand Kerrygold decided to share their thoughts: “We’d officially like to thank beyoncé for wearing butter yellow.”

No outfit is complete without bling, and Bey sported a gigantic diamond ring. “When the diamond is so clear, you can see the mesh of her gloves through it. Geesh,” a commenter shared.

Back to the event, Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, was among the honorees, and she paid tribute to her daughters, (Solange and Beyoncé) in her speech. “I’ve been so blessed in my life to do many things,” she said. “I’ve had many careers, but I’ve always said that the best job that I’ve ever had is being a mother. I’ve had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters. Two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God.”

Tina has been hands-on in Bey’s career, including creating the outfits for Destiny’s Child in their early days. Her love of fashion is something she shares with Beyoncé, an entertainer who understands, perhaps better than most, the power of wearing the right clothes and how they can make you feel. “I just love putting on a nice pair of heels,” she previously said, per Elle Canada. “Whenever I’m feeling really exhausted, I’ll make more of an effort to look good. Then I feel like, ‘I’m okay; I’m good.’ It really helps on tough days.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy