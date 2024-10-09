‘Look at that horse’: Beyoncé brought low-cut office chic to the last place you’d expect and even Cher needed a selfie

It goes without saying that Beyoncé is the queen of more than just the music industry. She also dominates the fashion world, and when she steps out of the house, you better believe she looks fabulous as only Mother can!

Recommended Videos

The “Single Ladies” phenom recently attended a fancy horse race event, the first-ever SirDavis California Crown held at Santa Anita Park, and to mark the occasion, she channeled her very best office chic attire. She wore an outfit designed by Retrofête, which comes from their Fall 2024 Runway Collection (you would be forgiven for thinking Bey came straight from the runway). Offering up her own special twist, the singer left her top at home and showed off her cleavage as suggested by the blazer’s low cut. She completed the look with sheer stockings, black pumps, and a black wide-brimmed hat to make what we call a statement.

Did she look incredible? Of course! But the races were the last place you’d expect to see a matching plaid skirt and blazer. Well, perhaps that would be true if you had standard access to the event, whereas Beyoncé could wear anything she wanted because she and her husband Jay Z had a private viewing box. SirDavis, the American whisky brand, happened to sponsor the event, and yes, Bey owns it!

Beyoncé wanted to serve a lewk, and she was not horsing around

Queen Bey shared snaps from the event on her Instagram account, letting her 315M fans glimpse her lavish life and allowing us to swoon over her look, even if it seems a tad impractical. Her caption was simple: “Look at that horse.” But when Bey is around, all eyes are inevitably on her!

The best part of the collection of photos is perhaps the unexpected inclusion of another superstar: Cher. Cher attended the races and reportedly helped hand out the trophy, per Rolling Stone, and couldn’t resist posing alongside Beyoncé for, you know, science.

As for what Bey plans to achieve with this new horse racing gig? 1/ST CEO Belinda Stronach commented on the objective for the event’s future: “The inaugural California Crown showcased that thoroughbred racing and West Coast chic go hand-in-hand.” She revealed that the focus was to create an “elevated entertainment, lifestyle, hospitality and wagering experience.” We all know that that goal is easy to achieve with industry hotshots like Bey and Cher in attendance.

Beyoncé has shown us a new side of herself in recent years as she dons cowboy hats and tasseled leather jackets. This, coupled with her release of a country-inspired studio album, Cowboy Carter (although her venture into country music has not been without controversy), has shown that the entertainer is nothing if not versatile. She can now add a whisky brand to the mix and, in a recent interview with GQ, she discussed her love for the drink and how the idea of who can drink it is changing.

“Whiskey isn’t just for old men in smoky bars; it’s for anyone who appreciates depth, complexity, and a bit of mystery,” she said. “The entire aging process is a labor of love, with attention put into every step, from the grains malting to the handcrafted barrels, and I appreciate all of it. Making whiskey is an art form. That’s what I love and respect about it.” She concluded with a Willie Nelson quote: “Sometimes you don’t know what you love until somebody puts you on to some real good sh**. So, to all the whiskey lovers out there, you’re welcome!”





We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy