Brace yourself, Florida: Andrew and Tristan Tate are back

No, you didn’t read that wrong. The gruesome, misogynist duo of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are back in the USA.

Recommended Videos

The controversial influencer brothers, who have been tangled up in legal troubles for years, just had their travel ban lifted by Romanian authorities. It’s an ongoing debate as to why on earth they’ve been granted permission to leave. Nonetheless, they’re flying straight to the Sunshine State, leaving behind a storm of allegations, court cases, and media frenzy.

From house arrest to… private jet?

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid hearing about the Tate brothers, here’s a quick recap. Authorities allege that the brothers essentially lure women into relationships to manipulate them into making explicit content to then sell online. The Tates, of course, have denied everything, claiming they’re victims of a political and legal witch hunt. Since December 2023, the brothers had been stuck in Romania, unable to leave due to an ongoing criminal case involving charges of human trafficking, rape, sex with a minor, and forming an organized criminal group. They were arrested back in 2022, and despite their claims of innocence, Romanian authorities weren’t letting them go anywhere… until now.

On Thursday morning, the brothers’ U.S. attorney, Joseph McBride, confirmed the siblings were en route to Florida, though he kept the details vague. Their departure from Bucharest’s Băneasa airport to Fort Lauderdale was confirmed by airport officials. But before anyone thinks they’ve made a clean getaway, Romania’s anti-organized crime unit, DIICOT, has made it clear the brothers are still under judicial supervision. That means they’ll need to return for court proceedings. Moreover, if they break any of the conditions set for them, they could face stricter legal consequences.

A little help from their friends?

What makes this situation even messier is the political angle. The Tates have some pretty influential supporters, especially in the United States. Donald Trump Jr. who has spoken out against their detention, calling it “absolute insanity.” Meanwhile, reports suggest the U.S. government might have nudged Romania to ease the travel restrictions. Richard Grenell, Trump’s former special envoy, reportedly brought up the brothers’ case with Romanian officials at the recent Munich Security Conference. Interestingly, Romanian leaders insist there was no pressure from the U.S.; however, the timing of this decision has raised a few eyebrows.

To add to the controversy, the U.K. has filed an extradition request for Andrew Tate. These are over allegations of sexual aggression dating back to 2012; however, Romania has ruled that their local proceedings must be completed first. This means the brothers won’t be getting sent anywhere else just yet. While their legal troubles are far from over, the Tates have already started regaining some of their assets. According to their representatives, Romanian authorities have returned several properties, bank accounts, and luxury cars.

Despite their legal situation, Andrew Tate maintains a massive online presence, with millions of followers hanging on his every word. His brand of ultra-masculine, controversial content has earned him both dedicated fans and fierce critics. But his return to the U.S. will likely stir up even more debate. The four British women who have accused him of sexual abuse have already spoken out. They have shared they feel “retraumatized” knowing he’s free to travel again. For now, it looks like the Tate brothers will be spending time in Florida. Unsurprisingly, they have already resumed ruling their social media empire.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy