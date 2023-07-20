‘Your mom is absolute gold’: Grown man’s epic quest to put in his first contact lens reveals world’s most patient parent

There are so many beautiful moments that parents share with their children and others that are rooted in more hilarity and turmoil than they are “picture perfect” moments you might initially hope for. From riding a bike, to tying shoes, many firsts require a parent’s help, one of which is the center of a hilarious mother/son moment that we just can’t get enough of.

Spencer Nolan (@spencer.nolan) shared a video of his mom helping him get his contact into his eye, and if you’ve ever sat for far too long at the eye doctor trying to nail this one on your own, you can understand why he immediately went to his mama for help.

“How do I get it in my eyeball, Mom” the video starts, and within the first 12 seconds, we can’t help but laugh hysterically as he stands shocked that his mom doesn’t know if he’s right or left-handed and as he begins to plead with her just to help him get it in his eye.

His mom asks him to look at her while she helps keep his eye open, and he stops to tell her that she’s beautiful between moments of complete despair because of a small round object that should be helping him see but is instead stressing him out.

It doesn’t even take an entire minute before both mom and son are laughing so hard they’re crying at the situation they’ve worked themselves into, and we can’t help but chuckle along. Spencer is tired, you can tell he’s been trying to work that contact into his eye for quite some time, and the frustration is apparent even if he tries to laugh it off.

While laughing along, his mom is a saint as she attempts to calm him down and help him take a breath before getting the contact in his eye. She’s not belittling him, not growing frustrated that he can’t get it; instead, she’s just trying to get on his level and help him do something that really can be pretty tricky.

The comments section of the video is almost as great as the video itself, with many pointing out their favorite moments:

From Spencer’s mom wondering if his eye is too small to their laughter, we have a feeling that the duo is aware of the greatness they exude together. If you’ve got a kid of your own, you’ve likely had this very scenario play out to some degree in your own home, and it’s a fun reminder that even those moments that might not seem like the perfect memory can quickly become a favorite with a little bit of laughter, kindness, and a second chance (or 10).