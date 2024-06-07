50 Cent wants you to know he ‘doesn’t have chlamydia’ after getting cozy with Lauren ‘I used to flip burgers’ Boebert

There are many things Lauren Boebert has done in her life: supported Donald Trump in court but not her own son, aspired to kill wolves, and of course, caused a lewd scene in a theater. One thing that many would agree she’s never done, though, is make the White House look good.

Recommended Videos

Apparently, 50 Cent disagrees, however, as the rapper — real name Curtis Jackson — left the internet’s collective jaw on the floor when he appeared to hit on Bobert in front of his 12.9 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Jackson took a trip to Capitol Hill on June 5 to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss Black representation in the liquor industry. This is a topic close to 50 Cent’s heart given that he owns his own cognac label, Sire Spirits.

While in Washington, 50 Cent posted a snap with a giddy-looking Bobo, boldly captioning the photo: “Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house [sic] look good,” along with a suggestive smirk emoji.

Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good. 😏 pic.twitter.com/GJnb9UnLbE — 50cent (@50cent) June 5, 2024

Thanks to 50 Cent’s post, we then had to endure the spectacle of Boebert attempting to flirt back at him as she slipped a nod to his 2003 song “Would You Still Love Me?” into her reply, revealing something about her past in the process.

“I’d still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King [50 Cent], I used to do that myself!” Lauren leered. “Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!”

I’d still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do that myself!



Thanks for the photo, great to meet you! pic.twitter.com/9TDsljs9WT — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 5, 2024

As you can imagine, X tore 50 Cent apart for apparently attempting to form a new power couple with Boebert. A glance at the responses to his original post are full of the obligatory Beetlejuice references that have haunted Bobo ever since she decided to get her freak on in public last fall.

It seems the backlash was enough for Jackson to take back his Lauren-loving as he eventually addressed the situation in a follow-up tweet, in which he even gleefully joined in with the Bobo-bashing himself.

“Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren,” he retorted. “What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God ! Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL.”

Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren 🤷🏽‍♂️what did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God ! Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL pic.twitter.com/DxBJvqSkuJ — 50cent (@50cent) June 6, 2024

A no-doubt heartbroken Boebert has yet to make a statement about this awful betrayal at this time. Surprisingly, though, her gushing tweet in response to 50 Cent’s original post remains live at the time of writing.

Throwing Boebert under the bus in order to get his street cred back seems to have worked as the replies to this second tweet are conversely full of growing praise. “This is the best tweet I have EVER read,” one reads.

This kind of flip-flopping is pretty par for the course for 50 Cent, actually. Back in 2020, Jackson disappointed his fanbase when he announced he was backing Donald Trump in the election. However, just one week later, he rescinded his support by tweeting: “F*** Donald Trump, I never liked him.”

He can try and take it back all he likes, though, but it’s clear 50 Cent likes to flirt with the MAGA side.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy