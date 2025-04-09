‘A beautiful term’: What is with Donald Trump’s obsession with the word ‘groceries?’

Donald Trump has learned a new word and he wants to share it with the world. Apparently the president is simply amazed by the term “groceries” which he referred to as an “old fashioned, but a beautiful term.”

Meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Monday the topic turned to the subject of grocery prices. The president claimed that Brooke Rollins and his team had gotten egg prices down by 79%. He also stated that energy and interest was down, which isn’t necessarily true. Then he moved back on to his new favorite subject, “We have groceries, meaning food, is down.”

What’s with Donald Trump and groceries?

Why does it feel like Trump only discovered what that word meant last week? In the bizarre clip he gives a definition of the word, explaining that groceries are food as if nobody else would understand this word. Does he seriously not know that this is a very common word in literally everyone’s vocabulary?

Groceries were all people were talking about prior to the election. People claimed Trump was going to bring down grocery prices, remember? But now it’s looking like he might not have even known what that word meant at the time.

Trump: “I said, ‘We’re going to try to get groceries down’, an old fashioned term, but a beautiful term…standard groceries, standard things were going through the roof…and now those prices are coming down. So call them groceries…” pic.twitter.com/5dIhg9qAPz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 8, 2025

When people talk about out-of-touch rich people ruining the country this is what they mean. One person on X wrote “So we are all in agreement that this man has never once in his life shopped for groceries right? He seems oblivious to the entire concept.” Trump’s probably used to having all the food he wants delivered to him at the press of a button. We all know he’s a huge lover of McDonald’s, it wouldn’t surprise me to hear he only ever orders takeaway.

Another person also pointed out Trump’s weird obsession with the word, “Once he finds a topic, he sticks to it like glue. WTF does he think you call groceries. He acts like he invented the word.” The president uses the word “groceries” so many times during his meeting with Netanyahu it starts to feel like a fake word.

Groceries on the brain

This isn’t the only instance of Trump overusing the word. Comedian Michael Kosta shared numerous clips of the president trying his best to explain groceries.

This video making fun of Donald Trump for his obsession with the word "groceries" is hilarious.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/Bb13GfVjlX — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 3, 2025

Okay, so it seems Trump has at least been aware of the word for a while judging by these clips. But what is blatantly obvious here is that he does not understand the word, nor does he realize it’s a very commonly used word in the average American’s vocabulary. Perhaps that’s why he’s so fascinated by it.

To be fair it is a rather interesting word, with links to the Old French word for “wholesaler” and Medieval Latin roots. But I do wonder how Trump has gone 78 years without encountering that word.

