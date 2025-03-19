A Republican senator who sought to make Trump Derangement Syndrome an official mental illness just got arrested for a shocking reason

Justin Eichorn, one of multiple Minnesota Senators behind a Republican-backed bill to classify Trump Derangement Syndrome as an official mental illness, has been arrested.

For context, the Republican politician was one of five to draft a bill that would recognize Trump Derangement Syndrome — an invented term used against those who oppose President Donald Trump — as a condition worthy of appropriate healthcare in Minnesota. The bill lists symptoms of the supposed syndrome such as “Trump-induced hysteria” and “overt acts of aggression and violence against” Trump supporters, and adds to a long-running Republican talking point that discredits criticisms of the president.

Minnesota senate republicans are trying to put forth bill 2589 "Trump Derangement Syndrome addition to the definition of mental illness". They want a bill that makes criticizing or hating Trump for his policies a symptom of mental illness. But they're definitely not in a cult🙄😒 pic.twitter.com/oMRwD45XTu — • 🐾Southpauz 🐾 • (@SouthpauzArt) March 15, 2025

The bill seeks to add Trump Derangement Syndrome to the state’s list of official mental illnesses, but has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats ahead of it being introduced to the Minnesota Senate Health and Human Services Committee. In any case, it seems the passage of the bill is the least of Eichorn’s problems, since on the very same day he introduced the bill, Eichorn was arrested by Bloomington police on charges of allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Yep, the same guy worried about the supposed derangement of Trump supporters was taken into custody for a charge that’s certainly more concerning than criticizing the president. What’s worse, Eichorn was arrested and booked after communicating with who he believed was a 16-year-old female, but turned out to be a Bloomington detective orchestrating a sting operation. After arranging a meetup, Eichorn arrived at the location in his truck, and was arrested by the same undercover detective posing as a minor over the phone.

Yesterday, Republican Justin Eichorn co-authored a bill declaring “Trump derangement syndrome” a mental illness.



Today, he was put in jail for soliciting sex from a teenager.



And… scene. pic.twitter.com/VxLOe498sx — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) March 18, 2025

Eichorn, a 40-year-old whose biography on the Minnesota Senate website says he is married with four kids, is now in custody at the Bloomington Police Department, and is facing felony charges for soliciting a minor to practice prostitution. “As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Booker Hodges of the Bloomington Police Department said in a statement, adding that he has “always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses.”

Following his arrest, the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus shared a social media statement demanding that Eichorn resign. “We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation,” the statement read. “Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family.” Meanwhile, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, a Democrat, said the allegations against Eichorn are “deeply disturbing” and raise “serious questions that will need to be answered by the court.”

Prior to Eichorn’s arrest, Murphy was one of multiple Democrats to criticize the Trump Derangement Syndrome bill, which was co-authored by Eric Lucero, Steve Drazkowski, Nathan Wesenberg, and Glenn H. Gruenhagen. Murphy described it as “possibly the worst bill in Minnesota history,” adding that it trivializes real mental health issues in Minnesota and showcases “a dangerous level of loyalty to an authoritarian president.”

Unfortunately, Eichorn isn’t the only Trump loyalist who has been accused of such crimes, with former Trump nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, being the subject of a house ethics committee investigation that accused him of paying for sex with a minor.

