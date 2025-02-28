Forgot password
Tim Walz during the VP debate
Screengrab via CBS News
Category:
Politics
News

As America crumbles into fascism, Tim Walz remains a shining beacon of positivity

The Minnesota Governor always puts a smile on our faces.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 01:25 pm

Tim Walz continues to warm hearts and remind Americans that while he sadly lost the V.P. role to the always confusing (and confused) JD Vance, he’s still working hard as the Governor of Minnesota.

Recommended Videos

Walz posted a photo on X after he met with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and wrote in the caption, “When our unions are strong, Minnesota is strong.” That’s a far cry from Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s actions and rhetoric which can only be compared to fascism.

Walz is not only a dad of two with a lot of heart, which is one reason to love him, but he has no problem calling out racism and the erosion of human rights. In Oct. 2024, he said, “Donald Trump’s tendencies now are fascist tendencies,” and that is becoming harder and harder to ignore. And it’s no wonder that he posted this smiling photo with The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as unions are huge fans of him. The National Education Association president, Becky Pringle, said he “has a track record of getting things done to make people’s lives better.” Those are words you’d want someone to say about the President, but tragically, that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

Walz’s X account is a reminder that while things feel bleak right now (and, unfortunately, likely will for a while), there are still reasons to smile and feel at least a little optimistic. When you scroll through, you’ll find plenty of posts calling out Trump and speaking truth to power but also a charming video of Walz explaining that he was about to jump into a freezing lake “for a good cause” (the Special Olympics).

The Governor’s social media presence also proves he has a lot of love for his state of Minnesota and champions residents every day. Whether talking about how kids have the right to a good education and regular meals or writing, “Our trans neighbors will continue to be safe, protected, and welcome in Minnesota,” Walz’s compassion always takes center stage.

Walz adores Minnesota so much that he’s thinking about seeking another term as Governor, which would bring him up to three. Although he could throw his hat into the race for Senator as Tina Smith is leaving, he’s not going to. According to The Hill, spokesperson Teddy Tschann said he wants to “continue his work to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.” Usually, calling someone “nice” is kind of a weak compliment, but in Walz’s case, it’s truly the best description.

Walz’s second term began in 2022, and whether or not he runs again, there’s no doubt that he will keep fighting for what he believes in and proving that, while others might think being a fascist is cool, he’s got his priorities straight. And considering how challenging 2025 is already turning out to be, Walz’s uplifting vibe is seriously welcome.

