JD Vance broke down why people hate Donald Trump and Adam Kinzinger’s exact reaction was ‘dude what?’

There’s no shortage of mind-bending drama going down at any given moment in our nation’s Capitol, as Donald Trump transforms the United States government into an unrecognizable knockoff of its former self.

Between a few dozen unqualified Cabinet appointments and endless bad decisions, Americans are getting whiplash from trying to stay informed on everything at once. Trump, along with Elon Musk and JD Vance, are staging a war of information, and they win if we bow out or get lost in the misdirections. Keeping up with this administration is an Olympic sport, but at least figures like former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger make it a bit easier.

Kinzinger has made it his job over the last few months to keep a tab on nearly everything the Trump administration is up to. He’s been a vocal and consistent critic of both “sissy” Trump and Elon “deadbead garbage” Musk, serving up scathing insults on par with Trump’s very own.

He’s doing so once again, and this time he’s aiming that word cannon at Vice President Vance after the controversial politician decided to speak out about why America supposedly hates his boss. He took to social media to explain that “So much of American diplomacy has become pure performance,” before exposing the *real* reason “the failed establishment hates President Donald J. Trump.” Apparently, its because the man “chooses his words carefully and, more importantly, is much more focused on *doing*.”

Kinzinger was quick to point out the absurdity of the statement. He responded to Vance’s tweet with a sentiment felt across the 50 states, as he let out a baffled “Dude what?” before explaining — since this apparently needs explaining — that Trump, of all people, has never chosen a single word carefully in his life.

Dude what? Come on Trump doesn’t choose his words carefully.



It’s Tuesday, your VP and already tweeting. Maybe do your 5 bullet points? https://t.co/vykWh2WIHD — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 25, 2025

This is Donald “covfefe” Trump we’re talking about. The man who mocked a disabled reporter, who bragged about grabbing women by the p***y, and who obsessed for no less than two months, back in 2012, over the relationship between two Twilight stars. Yeah, that paints a picture of a man who’s mindful about his speech.

I could go on for days about all the times Trump has spouted off without taking a single second to consider his words, but what’s the point? That same bombastic, bullying language has been the norm for years now, and the man was still elected. Clearly, people don’t want a president who watches his words or is actually focused on “doing.”

Trump is “doing,” all right, but he’s not doing anything good, at least according to over half of Americans in the latest national poll. He’s gutting vital government agencies, hiring the least qualified people he can get his hands on, and threatening our allies with various takeover schemes. He’s also flooding the media with constant updates and concerning misdirections, ensuring that no one can truly keep track of what he’s actually “doing.”

And he does it all with a puckered pout and breezy insults, like he always has. At least we have Kinzinger to push back — and he’s been doing that quite well over the first month of Trump’s second term.

Part of why Kinzinger’s approach has been so successful is that he’s employing a familiar tactic. His language — which often comes across as juvenile and petty — is framed after the very man he’s criticizing. Kinzinger is flipping Trump’s bully tactics on their head by serving the man with a spoonful of his own medicine, and it’s clear the president — and his VP — don’t like the taste.

