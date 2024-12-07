Aw, Lauren ‘I just admitted I’m lazy and don’t work’ Boebert still thinks the majority of Americans voted for Trump

Is Lauren Boebert desperately trying to get Trump to nominate her for Secretary of Education? Or maybe denying reality has become a mantra for her? She just said that “We The People won this election,” and that “The MAGA Mandate must be fulfilled!”

We The People won this election.



It would be great if the establishment would understand that and act accordingly.



The MAGA Mandate must be fulfilled!



I know I’m ready to get to work! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 5, 2024

See how enthusiastic she is? It’s cute, but we hate to tell her that math still exists. “We The People” apparently doesn’t include the 77.5 million voters who didn’t choose Trump, and the 90 million people who didn’t even vote. What does Boebert think of the people who didn’t think they are a part of “We The People” responding to her post? Is math mathing for her right now?

You don’t know what a mandate stands for.



He won by 1.4% of the vote. That is not a mandate that’s luck. — Dittie (@DittiePE) December 5, 2024

Let’s think about what she is saying for a second. Thinking that the 2024 election was a landslide victory is one thing, that’s just the Trump camp being delusional. But does she not see how she sounds? She basically admitted that she didn’t work during Biden’s term. What was she doing? She is a representative, right? She should be serving the people. It may be that she was just waiting for opportunities to get bonus points with Trump.

I mean. You've been in Congress since 2021. Why haven't you been working already. — Chris Charles (@chrischarles77) December 5, 2024

Great question! Perhaps the “work” Boebert is referring to is perfecting her performance art of grievance politics. What did she even do while in Congress? Maybe her biggest contributions to Congress have been viral soundbites, not legislation.

Oh, but the contradictions with her post go even further. Boebert’s post also leaned hard into MAGA’s favorite pastime: pretending every election they win is a historic triumph while dismissing any loss as “rigged.” Why is she even saying “It would be great if the establishment would understand that and act accordingly?” Didn’t people storm Capitol Hill when her party lost the election? As far as we can tell, there is no danger of overturning an election this time around.

We the people won in 2020 too, but you tried claiming that it didn’t really happen. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 5, 2024

So if you win, you win but if you lose it’s rigged? — JohnDoe (@JDJInv) December 5, 2024

We couldn’t have said it better than the people on X trying to snap Lauren back to reality. This “mandate” narrative feels especially rich considering Trump’s slim margin victory. And the fact that two-thirds of the country either didn’t for him or didn’t vote at all. Call us crazy, but a real mandate doesn’t rely on apathy as its secret weapon. Boebert’s cheerleading comes at a time when the GOP needs anything but extremists declaring imaginary landslides. As one X user pointed out, “We need moderates, not extremists.”

This was one of the closest elections in decades. We need moderates not extremists — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) December 5, 2024

But Boebert isn’t the one who will let pesky details like reality get in the way of a good narrative. She can cheer for a nonexistent “MAGA Mandate,” but we are stuck wondering if she even understands what her job is. Given her track record, we’re not optimistic.

What is it you think you do again? — William Coffin (@CoffinItUp) December 6, 2024

Let’s be honest, this isn’t about math or mandates–it’s about perpetuating the illusion that MAGA represents the will of the people. It doesn’t, and we’re happy that X users are always here to provide a reality check. It’s evident that the only thing Boebert is truly ready to “work” on stretching the truth to its absolute limit.

