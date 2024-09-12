‘Bet Biden votes for Trump’: Joe Biden goes and publicly puts on Donald Trump’s MAGA 2024 hat — does he really ‘hate’ Kamala Harris?

There was a time, decades ago, when presidential rivals behaved respectably towards each other, and didn’t feel like it made them small to acknowledge the accomplishments of their competitor. But ever since Donald Trump became a one-man pandemic without a cure, lies, manipulation, and drama have reigned over this just process. Then pray tell, what’s going on with President Joe Biden?

The current political atmosphere in America already got its first dose of utter disbelief when the Orange One seemed to do a 180, sought Kamala Harris at the 9/11 memorial, shook her hand, and appeared to say that she “did a good job,” alluding to their debate earlier wherein the current VP thoroughly destroyed the GOP candidate.

While it is nice to see moments of civility between leaders — even though one of them runs the risk of floating away due to their inflated ago and farting prowess — given Trump’s reputation as a male chauvinist and a shameless sexist, his handshake has been evaluated as his inner inferior creature trying to show dominance. Not that it managed to affect Kamala.

I just rewatched in slow-motion and he tried to do the “pull in the handshake towards your body” power move and she pulled it right back to the center.



He’s such a…. Well you know what. — Cameron Crawford (@CameronCrawf_) September 11, 2024

But what were Biden’s intentions when he donned the infamous “Trump 2024” during a 9/11 memorial visit in Pennsylvania?

…Wait, so that really happened?

Fact check: Yes it did

So, Biden was visiting firefighters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. Underlining the bipartisan unity in the country after the tragedy, Biden stressed that America needs to embrace that spirit of solidarity again. And then, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter, took his offered Trump cap, and then put it on.

Now, MAGAs have already run themselves into the ground after jumping in excited circles around their deduction that this hat action means even Biden supports Trump now since, as per the ex-president’s claim, he “hates” Harris for the election coup that put him on the sidelines.

Joe Biden actually puts on, & wears a Donald Trump MAGA hat.

This bolsters Trump's statement that JOE BIDEN hates Kamala Harris behind the scenes.

I honestly would bet Biden Votes for Trump, or not at all.

(This was also reported 2-years ago)

pic.twitter.com/MTzEg69RHr — Michy E. Johnson 🪔🐯🦁📿 (@MichyZl9859) September 11, 2024

Hmm, well, there are two stronger potential answers as to why Biden did what he did and sadly, being the bearer of bad news, I have to tell Trump’s brainwashed minions that neither fits their sad fantasy.

The first, tamer, and less mockery-inducing reason is that Biden donned the red MAGA hat as a unity gesture, a nod to what he’d said mere minutes ago while remembering the aftermath of 9/11.

Before MAGAs spin this photo. A Trump supporter asked Joe to wear a MAGA hat and Joe Biden wore it instantly to show how Americans came together on 9/11.



This is what a real president does, but expect Republicans to spin this solemn day for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/klZsI6aaDk — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024

This reason has been seconded by White House’s Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who took to X to explain that Biden’s action was just a gesture to outline that even though Trump was his rival a few weeks ago and remains Harris’ opponent, the president is more than willing to set the political mutiny aside for the sake of the country.

Now, to the second, more undeniable reason — Biden donned the cap as an insult to Trump’s bald-faced lies and stories, whether about his age, or about how the current president doesn’t remember things —meanwhile the Republican nominee repeatedly forgets where he is, who he is running against, and whether fictional characters are real — or his latest demented falsehood about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating peoples’ pets.

Video: It appears Joe Biden put on the Trump hat as a comedy bit and then mocked Trump for pushing the migrants eating pets hoax:



“Don’t eat any dogs and cats” pic.twitter.com/xkgYrjA8Yt — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 12, 2024

But MAGAs having donated their brain cells to keep their Marmalade Loser from combusting at the first sign of an intelligent question — but even their collective prowess can only go so far — probably drastically fail to see the obvious sarcasm, and interpret Biden’s facetious headwear however their fickle confidence demands (many are still chanting that Trump bested Harris in the debate). Can’t blame them — what else will they do when their choice fails to get them even a glimpse of the win he promises to ace?

