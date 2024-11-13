Daily reminder that not even Jesse Watters’ mother wants him to come over for Thanksgiving

The election really has split the U.S. right down the middle, with countless friendships, relationships, and even family bonds being broken. You can’t just ignore a red flag, especially when that red flag is voting for Donald Trump, and Republicans like Jesse Watters are finally starting to understand that actions have consequences.

Recommended Videos

During his Monday morning show, Fox News host Jesse Watters revealed that he hadn’t been invited to his own mother’s Thanksgiving dinner. The reason? Because she is supposedly a Democrat voter, and he voted Republican. The comment came after a segment on how left-wing news outlets were telling people it was okay to take some space over the holiday period from family members who voted red. Apparently Watters’ mother is one of those people.

Watters: I was not invited to my mother's house for Thanksgiving. Apparently there wasn't enough room. She said it was a scheduling situation, and then invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her no thanks, I'll be at Best Buy pic.twitter.com/J84VNXunlV — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2024

“People are taking some space in the Watters household. I’ll have you know that I was not invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn’t enough room. She said it was a scheduling situation, and then invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her no thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy.”

I can’t even imagine how much his own family hates his guts right now, to not invite your own son on Thanksgiving? But then again, when you’re literally voting to take away the rights of others, what do you expect? Watters can try and present himself as the victim here all he likes, but let’s not lie, he knew that the party he voted for is being led by a misogynist, he knew that to vote for Trump would be a vote against women, and yet he expects his mother, a woman, to accept him and act like he’s done nothing wrong?

Moron.

The best part is that Watters has previously said that if his wife voted for Kamala Harris, it would be “the same thing as having an affair,” of course, someone like Jesse Watters would never have an affair right? Right? So not only is he a moron, he’s a hypocrite, too. How can you get mad at the idea of your wife thinking for herself and voting different to you, but not understand when others get mad at you for voting different to them? Also can somebody point out where it says you have to vote the same as your husband when you get married? I must have missed that part.

On X, people were having a blast roasting the Fox News host.

Imagine being such an awful human being that your own mother doesn't want to see you on Thanksgiving. — Naiem (@Nemoe_) November 12, 2024

Many praised his mother.

OMG! This makes my entire rest of the year! @JesseBWatters, give your mother our love! Thank you!

From the black women of America! — Avonie (@Islandlatte) November 12, 2024

Others simply mocked Watters.

When your own mother thinks you’re a POS pic.twitter.com/ZIqngNi9hL — 🦦Marie 🦥 (@NoWay7790) November 12, 2024

Luckily, Jesse Watters isn’t the only one this is happening to. All across the US right now Republican voters have reached the “find out” part of FAFO. One man who voted for Donald Trump found himself being handed divorce papers from his wife thanks to his selfish decision. Meanwhile, women across the country have vowed to commit to the 4B movement.

Moral of the story: Don’t support a racist, woman-hating, bottom-feeding scumbag, because people will start treating you like a scumbag too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy