Dave Chappelle hopes Donald Trump will do ‘better’ this time – can someone tell him America’s new President just launched a memecoin?

So the felon-in-chief is back, not just with a pardon but a brand new hustle. And Dave Chappelle still has faith the guy might change? Good luck with that.

Recommended Videos

Chappelle took the stage at SNL for the fourth time just two days before Trump’s inauguration. In his monologue, Chappelle had a message for the incoming 47th president: “Here’s the thing, on Monday, Donald Trump is coming back. He’ll be the 47th president. He’s done it again.” He went on to remind Trump that “the presidency is no place for petty people” and that “people, whether they voted for you or not, they are all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they are all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you.” Chappelle even wished Trump luck and urged him to “do better next time.”

Dave Chappelle addresses the incoming Trump presidency on SNL. pic.twitter.com/mSCiP4ysvg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2025

Chappelle’s plea for unity and progress is admirable, but someone should probably fill him in on Trump’s latest grift: the $TRUMP memecoin. The marketing materials boast that the image on the coin was inspired by the July assassination attempt on Trump. Trump and his family now have a direct financial stake in the success of the $TRUMP coin, which means every policy decision, every tweet, and every off-the-cuff remark could potentially be influenced by the desire to pump up the token’s value. It’s a grotesque conflict of interest that turns the highest office into a personal ATM, making the presidency look like a bad reality show where ethics are the first contestant to be voted off the island.

What's the difference between insider trading and Trump launching a $Trump memecoin, where he secures a massive allocation for himself before trading starts and tips off his friends about the exact launch time so they can get in ahead of everyone else?



If you support this Trump… — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 18, 2025

Trump has also vowed to appoint regulators to roll back restrictions on the cryptocurrency industry and encourage cozier relationships between crypto companies and traditional financial institutions. Never mind the fact that many experts have warned about the risks of an unregulated crypto market. The really galling part is that anyone can invest in the $TRUMP coin without disclosing their identity, which opens the door to all sorts of shady dealings and foreign influence.

Honestly, his latest escapade with the $TRUMP memecoin shouldn’t shock anyone who’s watched his antics over the years. This is a guy who’s turned branding into a high art of hustling — from the flop that was Trump University to those infamous Trump Steaks. Now, he’s peddling bibles, sneakers, and blingy watches like a discount-bin televangelist, all while sporting that notorious spray tan. Ultimately, Trump is not a savvy businessman or a champion of the working class — he’s a shameless grifter who will stop at nothing to enrich himself and his cronies. And if that’s not a wake-up call for the American people, I don’t know what is.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy