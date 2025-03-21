Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Deport Elon!’: Republican rep left dumbfounded after Trump voters unleash deafening chorus of anti-DOGE boos

Huh, turns out regular Americans aren't a fan of an unelected foreigner getting them fired.
David James
David James
|

Published: Mar 21, 2025 05:54 am

Wyoming Republicans should be on top of the world right now. In November the state voted for Donald Trump by an incredible margin of 46 points, helping propel him to the White House. So, you’d think they’d be floating on a cloud of satisfaction as all their electoral Christmasses come at once.

Recommended Videos

Well, it certainly seems like there’s a strong sense of buyer’s remorse down in Wyoming. Earlier this week a Republican town hall took place led by Congresswoman Harriet Hageman. At the meeting she attempted to defend Elon Musk’s chaotic activities at DOGE, which have already left many Wyoming residents out of work and thousands more fearing for their future. Here’s how Hagemen’s pro-DOGE stance went down:

Hageman feebly clarified that “DOGE is not dismantling social security”, but an indignant attendee spoke up to say DOGE fired her from the Department of Agriculture and argued that Musk’s activities “will decimate Wyoming farms and rural communities”. Hageman dismissed her concerns and, to yet more boos, accused the attendees of being “obsessed with the federal government” before dismissing their furious reaction as “hysteria”.

Perhaps predictably, regular Americans don’t seem to be fans of an unelected foreigner being placed in a position of enormous power, firing them, their family and friends from their important jobs, and cavorting around in a bloated drug-addled haze. Trump voters angrily chanting “Deport Elon!” should send a chill up the spine of Republican strategists.

Right now the response from the Trump astroturfers is to deny that the video you just watched is real. They apparently believe that *cue the scary music* George Soros is secretly paying for busloads of actors to disrupt Republican town halls up and down the country. Nah, those weren’t real boos, that was uh.. a Democratic “theater troupe”. Yeah.

At this point, I could concoct a lengthy and reasoned rebuttal on the many reasons this would be impractical, but to be honest this animated gif of Steve Harvey sums up my feelings more succinctly:

But hey, maybe Elon Musk is right. Maybe Wyoming farmers don’t need federal assistance when it comes to drought. I mean, who’s to say there’s even going to be another drought in Wyoming? Yeah sure, droughts do regularly cost Wyoming billions of dollars of agricultural losses, but I’m sure farmers can deal with that without the government stepping in. Uh, hang on, I’m getting a memo. Oh, turns out they can’t. Oh well! Good luck Wyoming!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content