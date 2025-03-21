‘Deport Elon!’: Republican rep left dumbfounded after Trump voters unleash deafening chorus of anti-DOGE boos

Wyoming Republicans should be on top of the world right now. In November the state voted for Donald Trump by an incredible margin of 46 points, helping propel him to the White House. So, you’d think they’d be floating on a cloud of satisfaction as all their electoral Christmasses come at once.

Well, it certainly seems like there’s a strong sense of buyer’s remorse down in Wyoming. Earlier this week a Republican town hall took place led by Congresswoman Harriet Hageman. At the meeting she attempted to defend Elon Musk’s chaotic activities at DOGE, which have already left many Wyoming residents out of work and thousands more fearing for their future. Here’s how Hagemen’s pro-DOGE stance went down:

This is a Republican town hall in Wyoming, a state that voted for Trump by 46 points. pic.twitter.com/DeIgpaV1Tg — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 20, 2025

Hageman feebly clarified that “DOGE is not dismantling social security”, but an indignant attendee spoke up to say DOGE fired her from the Department of Agriculture and argued that Musk’s activities “will decimate Wyoming farms and rural communities”. Hageman dismissed her concerns and, to yet more boos, accused the attendees of being “obsessed with the federal government” before dismissing their furious reaction as “hysteria”.

Perhaps predictably, regular Americans don’t seem to be fans of an unelected foreigner being placed in a position of enormous power, firing them, their family and friends from their important jobs, and cavorting around in a bloated drug-addled haze. Trump voters angrily chanting “Deport Elon!” should send a chill up the spine of Republican strategists.

Right now the response from the Trump astroturfers is to deny that the video you just watched is real. They apparently believe that *cue the scary music* George Soros is secretly paying for busloads of actors to disrupt Republican town halls up and down the country. Nah, those weren’t real boos, that was uh.. a Democratic “theater troupe”. Yeah.

Chuck Schumer said the quiet part out loud: Democrats are sending astroturf protestors to disrupt Republican town halls. It's not organic. It's acting.



Democrats aren’t a political party. They’re a theater troupe funded by George Soros pic.twitter.com/N2q4czyuzb — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 21, 2025

At this point, I could concoct a lengthy and reasoned rebuttal on the many reasons this would be impractical, but to be honest this animated gif of Steve Harvey sums up my feelings more succinctly:

But hey, maybe Elon Musk is right. Maybe Wyoming farmers don’t need federal assistance when it comes to drought. I mean, who’s to say there’s even going to be another drought in Wyoming? Yeah sure, droughts do regularly cost Wyoming billions of dollars of agricultural losses, but I’m sure farmers can deal with that without the government stepping in. Uh, hang on, I’m getting a memo. Oh, turns out they can’t. Oh well! Good luck Wyoming!

