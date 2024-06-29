Did Donald Trump commit a war crime? Stephen King finds it ‘hard to believe’

The presidential debate still has Stephen King (and the rest of us) reeling. There’s just so much to unpack from the 90-minute-long chaotic mess that saw Donald Trump and Joe Biden butt heads over some of the most pressing political issues and the most pointless topics ever.

While Biden fumbled over his words and generally seemed a bit confused, Trump lied consistently. It didn’t help that CNN did not fact-check his comments live, which means the convicted felon’s remarks went unchallenged. And some of his comments were pretty wild. At one point the former president claimed that Vladimir Putin had told him it “was his dream” to invade Ukraine and that he only invaded because he saw Biden’s “horrible” job pulling troops from Afghanistan.

As we all know, Trump and Putin were close pals during the Republican’s administration — they certainly had a rapport, but did Trump really know that an invasion was imminent and just sat on that information? That would make him pretty complicit in everything Putin has done as if he knew what he was planning why didn’t he try to warn anyone? King, known for not putting up with Donald’s BS, finds it highly unlikely for one simple reason… knowing the Trump America is cursed with, “he would have blabbed it.”

Hard to believe Motormouth Trump had prior knowledge of the Ukraine invasion. He would have blabbed it. Trump blabs EVERYTHING. https://t.co/D4TvJD2m8f — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 29, 2024

It’s hard to disagree with King here, after all, Trump loves the sound of his own voice and has inadvertently revealed many incriminating details about himself. Also, since during the debate, he lied throughout the evening, this particular tidbit also sounds like one of his trademark fabrications. He probably doesn’t even realize what he’s admitted in his strive to make maximum noise. In an effort to one-up his political opponent, he pretty much told everyone that he was conspiring with Putin and allowed the invasion of Ukraine to occur.

But not everyone is ready to forget

Some have asked if Trump knew of the Russian president’s plans before or after his administration blocked military aid to Ukraine.

#Trump revealed something in the #debate that demands explanation (and possibly investigation).



When speaking about #Putin invading #Ukraine:



“This was his dream. I talked to him about it.”



Was this before, during, or after Trump blocked sales of Javelin missiles to Ukraine? — Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) June 28, 2024

If Trump did tell the truth about knowing Putin’s plans, then it puts his blockade on aid in a whole new context — was he actively helping the Russian President? According to an article from CNBC.com, the reason behind blocking the aid to Ukraine was to put pressure on Zelensky to dig up any kind of dirt on Joe Biden, which is pretty bad (and illegal) in itself.

Trump defenders have also shown up on X to defend their cult leader, claiming that Russia would have never invaded Ukraine if Trump were in office, while others claimed that even if Trump had said something the left wouldn’t have listened to him. But riddle me this: When has that ever stopped him from running his mouth before?