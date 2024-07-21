Did Donald Trump really donate to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign in 2011?

With Joe Biden retracting his candidacy for the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris’ now holds a very high chance of becoming Donald Trump’s official adversary. For MAGA voters’ despair, even his orange leader has bet his wallet on the Democrat’s candidate.

Before Trump’s foray into politics and Harris’ rise to the vice presidency, their paths crossed in a way that seems almost unthinkable today. The year was 2011, and Harris was in the midst of her re-election campaign for California Attorney General. Little did anyone know that a certain New York real estate mogul would play a small but intriguing role in this West Coast political contest.

MAGA are going to lose their minds when they find out Trump donated to Kamala Harris's campaign in 2011 pic.twitter.com/3SW32rdH1V — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 21, 2024

Records show that Trump made not one but two donations to Harris’s campaigns. The first was a $5,000 contribution in 2011, followed by an additional $1,000 in 2013. Yes, that’s right, the Orange Man supported Harris’ prolific political career. To make the situation even more comical, a Harris campaign spokesperson later revealed that she had donated Trump’s contributions to a nonprofit advocating for civil and human rights for Central Americans. Maybe that’s where Trump’s obsession with Mexico paying for the border wall came from: He was trying to get his money back.

So, even Donald Trump supports Kamala Harris

He donated twice and the daughter did as well. He also donated to Newsom pic.twitter.com/Tgq7c4CIrE — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) July 21, 2024

The irony of the whole affair is delicious. Trump, the self-proclaimed master of the “Art of the Deal,” inadvertently cut a deal that might just come back to bite him. He accidentally funded his own political nemesis – a plot worthy of a Shakespeare play. Well, if Shakespeare had a Twitter account and a penchant for ALL CAPS.

Born to immigrant parents in Oakland, California, Harris rose through the ranks of California politics, serving as the state’s attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Her background as an attorney and senator allowed her to become Biden’s vice president in 2020. In other words, without the donations of her loyal supporters, like Trump, Harris wouldn’t be in the position she is today: The most preferred and Biden-endorsed Democratic candidate for precedence in 2024.

If she is picked by the party as their new candidate, the coming months will be crucial for Harris as she would have to unite the Democratic Party behind her candidacy and articulate a compelling vision for the country’s future. She must address concerns about her previous presidential run in 2020, which ended before the primaries, and convince voters of her ability to lead the nation. Fortunately, she already can count on Trump’s support.

