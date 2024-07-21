Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris re election campaign
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images/Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Did Donald Trump really donate to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign in 2011?

Just imagine Trump's next speech: 'I create the best opponents!'
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 05:19 pm

With Joe Biden retracting his candidacy for the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris’ now holds a very high chance of becoming Donald Trump’s official adversary. For MAGA voters’ despair, even his orange leader has bet his wallet on the Democrat’s candidate.

Recommended Videos

Before Trump’s foray into politics and Harris’ rise to the vice presidency, their paths crossed in a way that seems almost unthinkable today. The year was 2011, and Harris was in the midst of her re-election campaign for California Attorney General. Little did anyone know that a certain New York real estate mogul would play a small but intriguing role in this West Coast political contest.

Records show that Trump made not one but two donations to Harris’s campaigns. The first was a $5,000 contribution in 2011, followed by an additional $1,000 in 2013. Yes, that’s right, the Orange Man supported Harris’ prolific political career. To make the situation even more comical, a Harris campaign spokesperson later revealed that she had donated Trump’s contributions to a nonprofit advocating for civil and human rights for Central Americans. Maybe that’s where Trump’s obsession with Mexico paying for the border wall came from: He was trying to get his money back.

So, even Donald Trump supports Kamala Harris

The irony of the whole affair is delicious. Trump, the self-proclaimed master of the “Art of the Deal,” inadvertently cut a deal that might just come back to bite him. He accidentally funded his own political nemesis – a plot worthy of a Shakespeare play. Well, if Shakespeare had a Twitter account and a penchant for ALL CAPS.

Born to immigrant parents in Oakland, California, Harris rose through the ranks of California politics, serving as the state’s attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Her background as an attorney and senator allowed her to become Biden’s vice president in 2020. In other words, without the donations of her loyal supporters, like Trump, Harris wouldn’t be in the position she is today: The most preferred and Biden-endorsed Democratic candidate for precedence in 2024.

If she is picked by the party as their new candidate, the coming months will be crucial for Harris as she would have to unite the Democratic Party behind her candidacy and articulate a compelling vision for the country’s future. She must address concerns about her previous presidential run in 2020, which ended before the primaries, and convince voters of her ability to lead the nation. Fortunately, she already can count on Trump’s support.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.
twitter