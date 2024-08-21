DNC’s free Planned Parenthood vasectomies, explained

Abortion rights is one of the biggest issues in this year in this year’s presidential election. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has spoken of her intention to restore federal abortion rights and those who support her are already putting their money where their mouth is at the Democratic National Convention.

For a couple of years now the U.S. has been coming to terms with the devastating decision in which the supreme court saw Roe v. Wade overturned, allowing states to decide for themselves whether abortion would be legal or not. As a result, 22 states in the country either severely limited, or outright banned the medical procedure.

Harris has placed the blame squarely on Republican presidential nominee and former president, Donald Trump’s shoulders. It’s a real point of contention and it’s going to come up again before we see this election through to its conclusion in November. But either way, Harris, her party, and the people who support her have made their stance clear. In fact, it’s a topic people feel so strongly about it’s prompted the organization, Planned Parenthood, to show up and provide free vasectomies and medical abortions at the DNC.

The Planned Parenthood free vasectomies explained

Planned Parenthood made a post to X on Friday, August 16th, advertising its services and where people will be able to find it at the DNC.

Here we come, Chicago! 🚐 Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment.



Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

According to an article from the Chicago Tribune, the Planned Parenthood mobile health clinic was located just a few blocks from where the DNC is taking place in Chicago this week and it provided medical abortions and vasectomies by appointment for no cost. The clinic also distributed free emergency contraceptives while it was there.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, who spoke with the Tribune, expressed excitement at being able to “demonstrate for the world in a state like Illionois – where we have supportive policies – we can do these things that are a little bit more creative.”

There was a lot of support for Planned Parenthood which just further proves how much of a mistake it was overturning Roe v. Wade. In one instance hot dog shop, The Weiner’s Circle, offered free hot dogs to anyone who visited the mobile clinic. The shop posted to X expressing its support for people to make their own decisions when it comes to their health, not the government.

Is it still possible to book an appointment?

Although the DNC continues through to Thursday, the mobile clinic was only set to appear Monday and Tuesday (August 19th-20th). It’s not clear exactly how many people were able to get appointments at the clinic but what is clear is that it’s helped to put the topic of abortion and contraception at the front and center of the political debate going on right now.

