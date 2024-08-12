‘If you want egg nog this year, you better vote for Trump’: Donald ‘Totally Sane & Not Weird’ Trump enters his Grinch era with false claims about Kamala and Christmas

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have been the darlings of the Democrats for less than a month now, but even their minor two-point lead of success is proving too much for Donald Trump to handle. The 45th president and his team are trying everything to shake their opponent’s slowly growing lead in the polls, but they’re starting to scrape the bottom of the barrel.

Trump and his team have pivoted from bashing Harris’ parentage and questioning her qualifications to lambasting Walz for providing free lunch/breakfast to children and accusing him of “stolen valor” after 24 years in the military. But if there is one thing the MAGA crowd has going for them, it’s an unending stream of abuse and a willingness to believe anything. In this case, that includes the belief that Kamala aims to eradicate the miracle of the Christmas season.

Totally Sane & Not Weird Trump says that he saved Christmas when he was president but now Kamala Harris is going to ban it, and only he can stop Christmas from being canceled. So if you want egg nog this year, you better vote for Trump. pic.twitter.com/fcLOuKP15P — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

In a short rant posted to X, former President Trump railed against Harris’ “anti-Christmas stance,” saying, “She’s just a big fan of fighting. No Merry Christmas.” As is the Trumpian way, he continued his rambling, claiming that his administration somehow recovered Christmas seven years ago when he was elected president in 2016.

“We’re going to have Merry Christmas, just like we got for everybody seven years ago.”

How quickly our memories fail us. Who could have forgotten when Hallmark shuttered its production facilities and went full-stop on holiday cards and its lucrative Christmas movie lineup? Or when Walmart, Target, and Michael’s boarded up their Christmas isles, never to sell oversized Santas, Rudolfs, or snowmen ever again?

The human mind is truly amazing, allowing millions of Americans to compartmentalize the terror of the Obama-era X-mas Force, sweeping in to steal our Christmas trees, baubles, and presents like some sort of unholy Grinch taskforce.

“We brought it back. It was in deep trouble. We brought it back,” Trump reminded baffled Americans as they tried to recall years of repressed anti-Christmases past.

Oh, wait, none of that ever happened.

According to Snopes, Trump is actually referencing something Harris said years ago, but as usual, he’s taken it so far out of context it might as well have happened on the moon. Back in 2017, Harris did scold Americans for celebrating Christmas, but for a very good reason.

That year, over 12,000 Dreamers — immigrants who came to the USA as children and thus promised protections and a path to citizenship under DACA — were imprisoned and awaiting deportation due to Trump’s administration ending DACA. Harris spoke to an audience at the DREAM Act rally in D.C. saying,

“And only when they cleared that vet did we give them DACA status. And now we’re talking about taking it away. It is morally wrong. And when we all sing happy tunes and sing “Merry Christmas” and wish each other “Merry Christmas,” these children are not going to have a “Merry Christmas.” How dare we speak “Merry Christmas.” How dare we. They will not have a “Merry Christmas.” They don’t know if they will be here in a matter of days, weeks and months. Since Sept. 5, over 12,000 have lost their status. Each day, 122 lose their status. Each week, 851 lose their status. Each day matters.”

Clearly, Harris was voicing her frustration over the morally reprehensible act of imprisoning children simply for who their parents happen to be, rather than attacking the holiday itself. Historically, the Vice President has been more than happy to wish her followers on social media a “Merry Christmas.” Even her Jewish husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, has joined in her Christmas well-wishes in the past.

Sharing time with people I love. I hope you are too. Merry Christmas! — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 26, 2017

Trump was right about one thing, however, Harris is always down for a fight. Following her impassioned speech at the DREAM Act rally in D.C., she published an op-ed in Elle Magazine pushing readers to protect Dreamers before the New Year. She’s remained a vocal contributor to the fight for Dreamers. In June 2024, she published an update, sharing that through her efforts, her administration had protected 800,0000 Dreamers.

Yes, Trump is right about Harris’ determination to fight, but rather than address his absolute nonsense she’s too busy advocating for the people and issues that really matter — isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

