Donald Trump shows lack of knowledge about King Charles’ coronation while failing to politically mudsling

Another day, another incoherent Donald Trump rant. Only this time, instead of shifting all of his focus on bad-mouthing Alec Baldwin or celebrating the television departure of Tucker Carlson, the 45th President of the United States has decided to once again take aim at President Joe Biden for a completely pointless and unnecessary reason. But the true kicker of it all, is that Trump is taking shots at Biden due to the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. As if there aren’t bigger problems in the world.

Over on Truth Social, where Trump spews the majority of his word vomit, the former Commander in Chief insisted that Biden not being in attendance for Charles’ coronation this weekend is absolute disrespect and that the “United Kingdom” as a whole is “not happy.” In typical Trump fashion, he simultaneously proclaimed that Biden couldn’t attend because he “wants to sleep.” You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Image via Truth Social

Of course, Trump’s slimy remarks are certainly not the flex that he thinks it is. Rather, a quick Google search would reveal to him that not a single U.S. president has ever attended a coronation. That being said, with Queen Elizabeth reigning for so long and outliving a plethora of former presidents, the situation has never exactly presented itself until now.

Even so, if Trump actually thinks that anybody in the U.K. cares whether President Biden is there or not, then he’s sorely mistaken. After all, the presence of Jill Biden being across the pond for Charles’ coronation should undoubtedly be enough to satisfy Trump’s demands.