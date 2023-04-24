Donald Trump celebrates ‘the dumbest man on television’ being fired from the news

Donald Trump has been throwing stones from a very fragile glass house as he celebrates Don Lemon’s dismissal from CNN, calling the news anchor “the dumbest man on television” in a post on his Truth Social account.

The former president apparently isn’t aware of the irony of his statement, but that’s fine because there’s not exactly anyone to challenge his warped views since Trump exclusively posts from an echo chamber now. News of Lemon’s firing came shortly after it was announced that Tucker Carlson and Fox News would be parting ways, so obviously, Trump had to clarify that he was talking about Lemon when he made the post so all of his followers knew which idiot he was talking about.

Good News: “The dumbest man on television,” Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG? Donald Trump – Truth Social

Lemon parting ways with CNN comes after allegations were made against the host claiming that he mistreated the female staff. Lemon himself was shocked to be let go from the company after 17 years of working there. He later posted an explanation on Twitter in which he says he found out from his agent rather than his employer.

Today has been a bit of a wild day in the world of journalism as two prominent anchors on television have parted ways with their respective companies. Carlson’s dismissal is a little bit more mysterious at the moment, but Trump’s likely celebrating that one too considering how the host recently stated that he hates Trump.

Of course, Trump should probably be the last person celebrating right now considering the situation he’s in. His presidential statistics are no joke, and the number of scandals during and after his presidency is a reminder of who the real dumbest man is.