Donald Trump, unable to lie, finally admits his true height on arraignment paperwork

The circumstances have drastically changed for former president Donald Trump, now that he’s been to court to face his 30-plus criminal charges; he was processed by police, whereby it appears he is now one inch shorter than he was when he was in office.

In a very high-profile case, the Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on over 30 counts stemming from hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about an affair. The ex-president flew from Florida to be in New York City on Tuesday to be arraigned. During the process, he was asked about his height, to which he replied that he was 6’2″.

Mediaite reports that Trump also told officers that he weighed 240 lbs. and listed his profession as a “business person.” The BMI calculator of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies his current height and weight as “obese,” with a 30.8 BMI. However, according to the New York Post in 2020, Dr. Sean P. Conley recorded Trump’s height as 6’3″ and his weight as 244 lbs. He went on to say, “Based on my history, examination, and consultations, the data indicates that the President remains healthy.”

Even at 6’3,” the former president was obese when was in office at 244 lbs. That’s a 30.5 BMI, not much of a difference. The extra inch did nothing to mask his love of fast food and the fact that he’s not a favorite of the gym. His doctors had previously told him that he needed to slow down on fast food and pick up more exercise. By 2020, his doctor reported he “remains” healthy. If that was the purpose, he doesn’t need to exaggerate his height, because it’s not right to judge someone based on their body weight.

Three years later, he’s an inch shorter, four pounds lighter, and even with all the campaigning he’s doing, he’s not a politician but a “business person.” With his recent arraignment, there might be a few more changes to Trump’s life in the future as he continues to campaign while facing felony charges.