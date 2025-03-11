Donald Trump’s Nazi hate symbol pink triangle post, explained

Donald Trump’s second term in office has already been defined by an array of aggressive manoeuvres, from his forceful foreign policy plans to his sweeping government layoffs and antagonistic tariffs. In some instances, this aggression has played into Trump’s stance on the LGBTQ community, with trans people in particular becoming a noticeable target of his administration’s broader pushback against diversity policies and so-called ‘wokeism.’

Recommended Videos

Trump’s consistent attack on the queer community — which has been echoed by his politician loyalists like Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene — recently reared its head again, with his social media sharing an LGBTQ+ hate symbol tied to Nazi-era Germany.

Trump shared a gay hate symbol on Truth Social

Donald Trump shared via his official Truth Social account a Washington Times article that featured an image of a pink triangle. While it is the same pink triangle that was used during the Nazi era to identify and persecute gay men in concentration camps, it has since the 1970s been reclaimed and embraced by the LGBTQ community as a symbol of resistance, pride, and remembrance. That the reclaimed symbol was covered by a prohibited sign in the article shared by Trump suggests pushback against the LGBTQ community more broadly.

The article shared by Trump was published with the headline “Army recruitment ads look quite different under Trump” and praises both Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for reversing the Biden administration’s military policies that embraced diversity in the armed forces, including the Trump administration’s roll-back of ads featuring LGBTQ soldiers.

Since the pink triangle used by the publication is overlaid with a red prohibited sign, we can glean from context that The Washington Times, and by extension a co-signing Trump, reject the idea of LGBTQ service members, at least in terms of recruitment under the president’s leadership. Trump’s sharing of the sentiment is especially alarming given Hegseth’s past stance on the topic of queer military members.

Pete Hegseth lamented the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee to lead the military, complained about changes to Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, a policy that banned gay troops from serving openly. pic.twitter.com/oJkyTT57Qr — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 12, 2024

The circulation of the pink triangle in relation to the military adds to Hegseth’s previous statements about LGBTQ people in the armed forces. In his 2024 book, The War on Warriors, the now-Defence Secretary expressed regret for not fighting back against the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, a discriminative recruitment policy installed by Bill Clinton that directed military applicants not to be asked about their sexual orientation. More broadly, Hegseth has recently come under fire for his comments about women in the military.

It’s not the first Nazi-era symbol Trump has shared

Well, we've arrived.



Trump is sending out targeted advertising announcing his war on anti-fascism.



The ads include an upside-down red triangle, which historically has one connotation:



It was used by the Nazis as a badge for the anti-fascists they put in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/xgcsOLHQnV — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 18, 2020

While it is the more recent instance, this is not the first time Trump has shared a symbol tied to Nazi-era Germany. In 2020, during his reelection campaign, Facebook was forced to remove dozens of ads placed by Trump’s team that included the symbol of a red triangle, which — much like the pink one — was used by Nazis to identify enemies, in this case communists. Facebook scrubbed the ads after saying that they violated its policy against organized hate.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy