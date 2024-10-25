‘Don’t let them decide your future’: After giving Eminem a run for his money, Barack Obama gives young voters a crucial call to action

The 60th U.S. presidential elections are knocking on our doors, and former president Barack Obama, religiously involved in the Democratic campaigns, is now using every tactic to get people to vote—and for the right candidate.

After the real Slim Shady joined former President Obama on stage in Detroit, young Americans have become particularly interested in the Democratic campaign and agenda ahead of the Nov. 5 elections. Democrats seem to have mastered the art of rallying the right crowd for the right cause—unlike a certain crowd that insists on making America great again without a clue on how to. But Obama has made enough jabs on that already, and he’s now on real business.

In a recent podcast episode for The Young Man and The Three, the former president left an important message for young people still blissfully ignorant of the impact of this election. In the short clip from the podcast episode that he reposted on his X account, Obama spoke loudly about the necessity of voting, especially for a generation that all too often forgets that democracy’s strength lies in their hands. So, if you’re still on the fence or watching from the sidelines, he’s got a message for you: it’s time to step up.

Here's my message to young people: you wouldn't let a bunch of old people decide what music you're going to listen to or what clothes you're going to wear – so don't let them decide your future.



Make a plan to vote today: https://t.co/V3uLF7XRqt pic.twitter.com/VR5T97x8K1 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 23, 2024 “You’re not gonna vote, which means you’re gonna let a bunch of old people decide your future. You wouldn’t do that about your music, you wouldn’t do that about your clothes, but you’re gonna let them decide what your future, what your potential careers, what the environment’s gonna look like.” If the horrors of the Repulican blueprints like the “Agenda 47” and the shadowy “Project 2025” has not already made you move out of bed eager to vote, Obama’s words should give you a reality check. He reiterated how “people vote for all-star weekend… they’re voting on American Idol” so you can definitely “vote to decide who’s gonna represent you and our country.” And truth to his words, there is really no feasable excuse to opt out of voting.

Obama has been doubling down on the importance of voting on the campaign trail of Vice President Kamala Harris after his electrifying speech on the second night of the DNC 2024. His perfectly executed jab at the opposition leader Donald Trump might have left the latter with some sleepless nights, or worse, nightmares. But beyond his rivalry with the MAGA gang, Obama has proved himself to be a responsible leader.

And it’s not just Obama putting in the work — every Democratic leader has come out to set an example for the young people. The esteemed former president Jimmy Carter, who recently turned 100 years old, showed his spirits to keep his country thriving by casting an early ballot for Kamala Harris in his home state of Georgia on Oct. 16. And if he can vote, what’s your excuse not to?

