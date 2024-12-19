Don’t tell Trump, but a liberal donor network is already plotting to flip the House in 2026

The 2024 election was rough. Not only did it secure another term for disastrous former president Donald Trump, but it also shifted both halves of Congress to the right, paving the way for an excruciating two years of brainless, money-grubbing schemes.

It could be far more than two years, if the Democrats don’t wake up and learn why they keep losing, but thankfully at least a few people on the left have their heads screwed on straight. While much of the ancient, detached party is busy ignoring the working class and wringing their hands over the election results, one liberal donor network is working to make a change.

The people at the head of the Democracy Alliance, a sturdy collection of Democratic donors, have their sights set on 2026, and they’re prioritizing the House of Representatives. They’re determined to seize it from Republican control in two years, and they’re already putting in the work to make it happen.

The network’s president, Pamela Shifman, told CNN that “the House will be a critical place where we will be able to minimize the harms of the (Trump) administration.”

The next two years are going to be dire, with a maniac in the White House and both halls of Congress controlled by the spineless cronies who helped get him there. There are no checks or balances in an oligarchy, and that future is exactly what the Democracy Alliance aims to avoid.

Republicans currently enjoy an extremely tenuous majority, but its a majority none-the-less. With some careful planning, the alliance is aiming to create a “robust” majority for House Democrats in two years time.

It has seen success in the past, but we’ve seen Democratic attempts fail too many times to count in recent elections. That makes their work all the more important, but also casts a shadow over those efforts. If they don’t include a real rethinking of how Democrats approach elections, and how badly the average American is being left behind in this Capitalist wasteland, all those efforts will be for naught.

The alliance has its sights largely set on 2026, but it’s also eyeing several incoming special elections with interest. It’s seen success with special elections in the past, including with the replacement of misconduct magnet George Santos, but a few flipped seats a Congressional majority does not make. They’ll need more than donors and hefty funds to convince the American people that Democrats are the way to a better future, because right now many state-side citizens are fed-up with the government as a whole.

As we watch billionaires buy their way into office and bootlickers worm into decision-making roles, many Americans have given up completely on a functioning government. We inch closer to a true reckoning with each passing day, and more regular, outraged citizens are embracing the idea now that Trump’s won a second term. It’s a tense moment in American politics, and the Democracy Alliance is hoping to turn that energy in its favor. Whether or not it will be successful is still up in the air, but those efforts could see a major shift hit U.S. politics in just two years.

