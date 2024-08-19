‘The Dems are being eaten by their own creation,’ says George Santos, who is expected to plead guilty to being a fraudulent nincompoop

George Santos, the disgraced ex-congressman who was booted from Congress, joined OnlyFans, and now apparently fancies himself an “Opinion writer at large” on X, still craves attention with his irrelevant hot takes.

In his latest attempt to stay relevant, Santos posted a video of a protestor disrupting the Democratic National Convention (DNC) stage in support of a pro-Palestine stance and an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Santos, in his staggering ignorance, smugly declared, “The Dems are being eaten by their own creation.” Really, George? Is that the most profound insight your lying, scheming mind could muster?

The Dems are being eaten by their own creation. 🫣 https://t.co/sgnyShGxM3 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) August 19, 2024

The DNC, which kicked off with a bang on August 19 in Chicago, is a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential race. It provides a powerful platform for activists to make their voices thunder on critical issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict. The fact that a courageous activist stormed the stage to fiercely advocate for a cause they believe in should be seen as a shining example of the democratic process in action, not some sort of self-inflicted wound on the Democratic Party. Even Vice President Kamala Harris has been more forceful in her resounding calls for a ceasefire, making Santos’s feeble argument fall flatter than a lead balloon. If anything, Santos’ supposed “gotcha” moment serves as further proof that Democrats are capable of supporting a party without groveling at its leader’s feet. The same can’t be said of Trump’s MAGA minions, who are hellbent on ignoring any and all of the convicted felon’s blemishes, be it on his policy choices, his conduct, or his overall inadequacy.

Meanwhile, Santos himself is single-handedly drowning the Republican Party in a sea of shame and embarrassment. He was forcibly expelled from Congress last year, joining the infamous ranks of only six disgraced congressmen in U.S. history to be unceremoniously kicked to the curb like the lying sack of garbage he is. More than 100 Republicans, his own supposed comrades-in-arms, eagerly voted to give him the boot, probably while holding their noses to avoid the stench of his lies. He lied about his education, his work experience, and even his own grandmother dying in the Holocaust.

Santos is now drowning in a cesspool of legal woes, facing a staggering laundry list of charges that could land him in the slammer for a whopping 22 years. His trial is set to begin in September 2024, but in a jaw-dropping twist that surprises absolutely nobody, he is expected to plead guilty today to federal charges related to his fraudulent 2022 House campaign. Perhaps he should focus on extricating himself from his own self-created legal hellscape, like his orange-tinted overlord Trump, before vomiting irrelevant nonsense on X.

In conclusion, George Santos’s opinions are about as valuable as a degree from Trump University, which is to say, completely worthless.

