‘That’s all folks!’: George Santos bids his favorite social media platform adieu one week after announcing his $30 OnlyFans

The state of the U.S. political arena increasingly has more in common with an unhinged children’s show than an actual system of government, and George Santos is embracing the change with unmatched zeal.

He’s not a politician anymore — at least, not an elected one — and he’s got no track record, policy successes, or actual intelligence to lean back on, but somehow Santos manages to weasel his way into the political ring anyway.

He’s also dipping his toes into other moneymaking ventures, of course, particularly following his embarrassing ousting from Congress in 2023. Santos is no longer in office, he’s lost all respect as a politician, and he’s proven time and again that he has nothing of worth to contribute to this country. All of which make his move from political figure to influencer all the more fitting, as Santos trades in one toxic atmosphere for another.

Following his removal from Congress in the wake of an investigation into more than 20 fraud charges, Santos quickly made his way to social media, where he launched fresh career ventures on X, Cameo, and OnlyFans. His pleas for tips on X — yes, that’s a real thing, and yes, Santos attempted to cash in — didn’t get him far, and it seems Cameo and OnlyFans are the more lucrative options, as Santos appears to be kissing Elon Musk’s platform goodbye.

Thank you for the memories and fun moments but, It’s goodbye for now!



That’s all folks!❤️ — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) June 25, 2024

Channeling Porky Pig in more than one way, Santos bid adieu to his X audience with a simple but loaded tweet. Thanking his followers for “the memories and fun moments,” Santos said “goodbye for now” before signing off with a Loony Toons classic: “That’s all folks!”

It’s an interesting decision from someone whose abysmal record and atrocious talking points can easily prompt comparisons to the least popular toons in the lineup, but it’s rare that Santos makes decisions that make sense to a healthy brain. He’s among the leading examples of brainless Republican so-called “leaders,” and yet his status as the human embodiment of hypocrisy somehow doesn’t connect with his few remaining followers.

It is extremely unlikely that Santos is actually departing X for good, but he does seem to be stepping back for the time being. Apparently, his work on OnlyFans and Cameo keeps him busy enough, and it seems those tips he was seeking on X didn’t pan out. He’ll have to lean on those $30 OnlyFans subscriptions instead, and we’ll all have to live with the knowledge that somewhere out there actual human beings are willing to shell out cash to witness what resides behind the paywall on sweaty little mess George Santos’ lurid social pages.

