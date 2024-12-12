Don’t worry, guys ⏤ Laura Loomer knows exactly who those New Jersey drones belong to and why they’re Joe Biden’s fault

Large, unexplained drones have terrorized New Jersey residents for weeks, and according to a recent X post, Trump fan girl, far-right influencer, and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer thinks she knows what they are.

Dozens have seen the drones in New Jersey, in several places in the state. They’re seemingly interested in military installations, and one was spotted near President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course. Footage of the scary objects and bright lights in the sky has popped up repeatedly on social media, but federal authorities have said there appears to be no immediate threat to the public. However, some federal and state officials are concerned that not enough is being done to learn what they are and who’s flying them. They should have just asked Laura Loomer.

It’s the Chinese, and Biden’s involved!

To be clear, Loomer is not a good source of information, and to be fair, she’s not the first person to suggest that China could be involved. However, in her version of the story, she suggests that the government knows full well who is launching the drones, and the information is being suppressed as a Biden-mandated cover-up. As per usual, Loomer cites no evidence, but she does mention the recent arrest of a 29-year-old man named Yinpiao Zhou for flying a drone over Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California.

Loomer says the Yinipiao story “barely got any media attention,” which is true if you don’t count CBS News, the New York Post, and the Los Angeles Times, among other outlets covering it. She also says Yinipao is here illegally, and wastes no time taking a swipe at Biden’s border policies. If she had read any of those supposed nonexistent reports, she’d know Yinipao, a Chinese national, is here legally.

Back in February, the United States had another unwelcome visitor in its skies when F-22s shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. In the same post, Loomer writes, “Just like the spy [balloon cover-up] to protect Joe Biden.”

The Department of Defense called it a Chinese spy balloon and shot it down. China called it an off-course private, scientific weather balloon but declined to tell the U.S. more, so as far as a cover-up to protect Biden, we’re not sure what Loomer means.

Seriously, though, what are those drones up to?

As is often the case in situations like these, the U.S. government has been less than forthcoming with information about what’s going on with the drones, which only serves to worsen Loomer-style conspiracy theories. Footage of the drones shared online has sparked theories ranging from foreign adversaries like China, top-secret testing of private drone technology, and well … aliens.

It also doesn’t help that U.S. government officials can’t get their story straight. On Wednesday, New Jersey Republican Senator Jeff Van Drew said high-level sources told him that they’re “very possibly” launching from an Iranian “mothership” off the East Coast of the United States.

“I’m going to tell you the real deal. Iran launched a mothership that contains these drones,” Van Drew told Fox News. “It’s off the East Coast of the United States of America. They’ve launched drones. These drones should be shot down … the military is on full alert with this,” Van Drew added.

However, the next day, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh clarified, “There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States,” according to the BBC. So, for now, the investigation continues, and the mystery deepens … cue The X-Files music.

