Oopsie, loony Laura Loomer and MAGA Marjorie are ripping out each other’s hair again

The Republican party ditched actual politics for its modern-day clown show years ago, but each new day it seems to reach new depths of depravity.

Recommended Videos

Leading the downward plunge is Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s corrupt, cantankerous chimpanzee of a Representative. She’s closely followed by similarly vapid far-right figures, but its Greene — in tandem with grotesque groupie Laura Loomer — that’s dragging the far-right back to elementary school with their pitifully adolescent squabbling.

They’ve already engaged in several utterly juvenile public arguments on social media, and it seems they’re back at one another’s throats in the wake of Hunter Biden’s pardon. Greene’s been up in arms since the announcement came down, and it seems even soulless leech Loomer is growing tired of her ceaseless screeching.

Loomer and Greene are in rare agreement over the pardon, with both slamming President Biden’s decision to grant his son a pass, but that’s where their alliance ends. As soon as Greene made the distinctly self-serving claim that president-elect Donald Trump should mimic Biden’s “morally corrupt” move and offer a “blanket pardon” to everyone on the far-right, Loomer was clapping back with a hilariously accurate observation.

If Democrats are going to play the pardon game then we should do the same thing.



Trump can just blanket pardon all of us too. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 3, 2024

Let’s not forget that Greene herself has already received a pardon from Trump, so any whinging about the use of presidential privilege is already very pot and kettle. But as Loomer points out, Greene also made an accidental gaffe in her Dec. 3 tweet, by admitting that she’s once again engaging in behavior that would warrant a pardon.

“JUST IN: MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon,” Loomer cattily responded, and quickly prompted theories about which criminal act Greene is seeking a pardon for.

JUST IN:



MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 3, 2024

“My guess…stock market insider trading,” one person proposed, but — as other commenters observed, unfortunately “running your mouth is not a felony.”

Quite a few people also pleaded with Loomer and Greene to ditch the childish bickering for more mature communication. That’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, since the only reason these women have a single ounce of relevance is their megaphone mouths paired with a truly criminal lack of shame. That bickering keeps them relevant, so they’ll keep at it, no matter how embarrassing it is for the Republican party, the American government, and the United States in general.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy