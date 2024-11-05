‘Don’t you just love real men?’: The male version of the ‘secret vote’ ad is here, and it’s even better than the first

The Kamala campaign’s “secret vote” ad recently made waves after reminding women that they can vote for whoever they want, and nobody has to know. Now the creators of the ad have followed up with a male version delivering a similar message.

It’s time to get out and vote, and it’s looking to be a close call, but we can dream of course. But remember, you don’t have to tell anyone who you vote for — that’s what the secret vote ad is trying to remind people of, anyway. The original ad was created by the nonprofit organization “Vote Common Good,” and it depicts two women on Election Day who appear to be your typical MAGA types, with one of them wearing a cap with a sequined U.S. flag on. While in the voting booth, the women share a knowing glance before voting for Kamala. They then return to their husbands with one asking, “did you make the right choice?” We can assume he voted for Donald Trump.

The point is obvious, as the Julia Roberts voiceover at the end emphasizes: “what happens in the booth stays in the booth.” Many praised the ad for encouraging those who felt like they were unable to vote for their desired candidate that it was their right to make their own choice. Others felt like the ad was condescending and implying that all women who vote for Trump are under the thumb of their husbands. Of course, it’s not saying that at all, it’s simply a reminder that you can vote for who you want to, and the same applies to men too!

The secret vote male version is even better than the first

To prove that point, Vote Common Good gave us a second ad that follows a very similar structure to the first one, only this time, it’s with a couple of dudes and George Clooney is providing the voiceover. The group enter the polling station talking about making America great again, but as two of the guys enter the booth, they look at each other before voting Kamala.

Omg they did a male version of the ‘secret vote’ ad and it’s even better than the female version. pic.twitter.com/qwXAtVWq4W — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 3, 2024

The biggest criticism about the original was the implication that Democrats think MAGA women don’t have any autonomy. But neither of these ads are really an attack on MAGA voters, but rather a gentle reminder to those who may feel the need to give into pressure and conform to the will of those around them — the ad’s messaging tells prospective voters they can vote how they want, it’s okay.

The male version makes the message pretty clear that for some, the whole MAGA thing is just a front. It’s also a great anti-peer pressure ad, as it encourages people to reconsider what is really important, and what “doing your patriotic duty” really means. In the protagonist of the ad’s case, he’s clearly thinking about his daughter’s future.

It’s had a positive response so far

It’s certainly an effective ad and it’s already been seen and shared by millions, with plenty of males applauding the ad rather than criticizing it.

Don’t you just love real men? Great commercial. — Tracey (@shonnikoda) November 3, 2024

I'm kinda stunned by the reaction to this post. Almost 1 Million views in the last 2 hours. Always fascinated by which posts strike a chord, and I'm particularly intrigued by the number of replies from men applauding this ad. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 3, 2024

That just goes to show how effective a simple ad can be, there’s no doubt it’s struck a positive chord with many viewers, and we can only hope it has swayed those who are somewhat undecided as to how they will vote.

