‘The meltdown is about to begin’: Even Trump’s former staff thinks he’s in for a crippling defeat

It’s Election Day in the United States, and things are not looking good for Donald Trump and his unhinged MAGA agenda. Things are looking so bad that even his former staff think he’s lost it, and bigly.

Tensions are high as Americans line up at their local polling stations, with suggestions that Trump may have already lost key states such as Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign is doing worse than it did in 2020 with key demographics, while the official Trump campaign and the man himself have gone all out in finding new ways to be offensive to vast swathes of the country.

Whether it’s his comments about migrants eating dogs, his remarks about women, or even his multiple high-profile criminal and civil cases, there’s something about the Trump campaign for everyone to hate.

That said, it’s understandable for Trump and the rest of his MAGA following to hope for a victory after the polls close. Nobody wants to lose. But Trump may be facing his second election loss in a row, and as we all know, Donald Trump does not lose gracefully. Last time he lost, he incited a riot, and Vice President and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has already warned of the potential for a round two if things don’t go toddler Trump’s way.

It’s reasonable for Trump’s political rivals to frame things in such a way, since they’re direct competitors for the same job. The trouble for Trump is that even the people on his own side of the political divide are expressing doubts and fears.

Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days in his role as White House Communications Director because Trump fired him in a fit of pique, took to X/Twitter to warn of an incoming “meltdown” because the Trump campaign has finally “figured out how bad things are.”

The meltdown is about to begin.



They have figured out how bad things are — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 4, 2024

X users were quick to agree with Scaramucci, citing polls and other recent events as reasons for MAGA and GOP to be concerned.

Don't underestimate what that Iowa Selzer poll did to Trump and the campaign. Even though Trump is publicly insulting Selzer he and his campaign strategists all know she is the Gold Standard in polling. Their internal numbers must be really getting bad, Harris is gonna rout him. — Mikey Aces (@Mikey5Aces) November 4, 2024

It's never been more evident than today…. maybe yesterday as well. The panic is set. trump is worried, he's got to be w the even more crazy things he's ranting. He also said yesterday that he's in trouble if he doesn't win. — Claire S🖤🩷🖤 (@SaintLaurant) November 4, 2024

Oh it's already begun.



Last night on SNL Kamala Harris looked happy and relaxed.



Trump can't remember what state he's in… and he's saying he should have never left.



He's not even going to be invited back to the White House for an ex-Presidents event. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) November 4, 2024

Fortunately for everyone who isn’t a dyed-in-the-wool MAGA adherent, this is great news. At this point in the electoral cycle — with the polls now open and voters lining up to do their civic duty — there’s not much that can be done to claw it back. But that shouldn’t stop anyone from getting out there and doing their part, as celebrities such as Richard Gere continue to support Kamala Harris with exhortations for people to get out and vote. Barbra Streisand lays out the last-minute choices facing America, saying it’s a matter of “goodness over evil.”

If it wasn’t bad enough for Trump that his own former staff members are speaking against his chances of reelection, he’s even lost it with high-profile Republicans too. In what’s usually a completely partisan election, where Republicans vote for their candidate and Democrats vote for theirs, it’s reasonable to expect support from members of your party. But what Trump represents is so out of the norm that high-profile Republicans such as Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, are voting for Kamala Harris. And Liz Cheney isn’t the only high-profile Republican willing to reach across the aisle either, as many in the party do not support what Trump represents, with one former staffer calling Trump “the most dangerous man to have ever sat in the American presidency.”

And those are just the ones who’ve jumped ship publicly. If things don’t go Trump’s way after the count is done, a meltdown of truly massive proportions is surely on its way.

