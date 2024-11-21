Eek, none of Lauren Boebert’s Matt Gaetz tweets have aged well now that he’s kissed his AG ambitions goodbye

Matt Gaetz‘s attorney general dreams have gone up in smoke after the Republican finally buckled to the mounting pressure coming at him from all sides. All the jokers like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even George Santos, who viciously defended him, have been left with egg on their faces.

Until today, Gaetz had been pretty much fighting for his political life since Donald Trump tapped him for AG. Straight away, it was called out as a shockingly bad choice. Not only was Gaetz woefully inexperienced, but his past sexual behaviors and treatment of women had also been called into question multiple times. In fact, he had been investigated by the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee in two separate probes.

While the DOJ investigation never led to an indictment, the Ethics Committee has yet to release its findings. Because the DOJ probe didn’t go anywhere, numerous Republicans crawled out of the woodwork to proclaim Gaetz’s innocence. One of Gaetz’s biggest defenders, of course, was good old Lauren Boebert, whose posts have aged like cheese in the wake of Gatez’s withdrawal.

Lauren Boebert’s tweets haven’t aged well

Starting with her response to the news that Matt Gaetz was nominated as AG by Trump, the Colorado Rep. reposted Trump’s Truth Social announcement along with the caption, “LFG!!!!,” (Let’s F***ing Go!)

That same day she made another post praising Gatez and called him her “friend and America’s next Attorney General.”

We’ve stood together.



We’ve fought together.



We’ve won together.



So proud of my friend and America’s next Attorney General, @mattgaetz! pic.twitter.com/nqWBtzq6vB — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 13, 2024

But she still wasn’t done, posting a selfie of herself, Gaetz and his wife, and the loathsome Steve Bannon claiming America had gotten even better that day thanks to Trump’s “great” AG choice.

Boebert also predicted he would “be the most competent and powerful AG in U.S. history!” Well, she certainly ain’t no psychic, I’ll tell you that much.

Can’t deny the truth @JaredEMoskowitz is putting out here. @mattgaetz WILL be the most competent and powerful AG in U.S. history! 🇺🇸🫡 https://t.co/9g5Pzes3at — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 13, 2024

Earlier this week Boebert also reposted a tweet from Senator Mike Lee.

That sounds like a strong endorsement of Matt Gaetz if I’ve ever heard one https://t.co/OWVod2FUJq — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2024

She also reposted Charlie Kirk’s lengthy post which defended Gaetz and claimed the House Ethics Committee report was a smear tactic and that the allegations were “flimsy and laughable.”

I've had enough of this so-called "House ethics report" on Matt Gaetz. The underlying allegations are so laughable and flimsy that the only purpose of it is to smear Gaetz.



Here are the facts:



The "report" comes YEARS after DOJ dropped its investigation into the same claims.… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 19, 2024

Finally, she posted about the U.S.-El Salvador caucus, “an effort started by our AG Nominee Matt Gaetz months ago!”

Yesterday, we officially kicked off the US-El Salvador Caucus, an effort started by our AG Nominee Matt Gaetz months ago!



It was a wonderful time and I look forward to the partnerships our countries will have in the future! pic.twitter.com/ml9yHfn5M7 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 20, 2024

Gaetz’s surprising decision to withdraw from the AG role doesn’t necessarily prove he’s guilty but it certainly makes all his defenders look silly. You know what they say — hindsight is 20/20.

If only Boebert could have seen a week into the future she might not have made such a fool of herself. Of course, Boebert is used to making a fool of herself; let’s not forget she likened Trump’s cabinet to the Avengers. So this is just a normal Thursday for her. In fact, she’ll more than likely double down on her stance. Until that report from the Ethics Committee comes out I can imagine Lauren and her cronies will continue to protest Gaetz’s innocence — they might even do so even after it comes out.

