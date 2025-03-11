It’s only a matter of time before the consequences of appalling actions made by Donald Trump and Elon Musk come crashing down. The “find out” portion of the administration is already starting, mere weeks into Trump Term 2.o, and the bozos in charge are pointing the finger at anyone but themselves.

Musk, who’s increasingly taking on the role of VP despite his status as an unelected figure, has been making massive changes to the U.S. government over the last weeks. He’s been gutting governmental departments, firing people without a second thought, and making massive cuts to everything from the IRS — during tax season, no less — to the Environmental Protection Agency.

He’s also been an all-around galloping weirdo, in literally every aspect of his life, for actual years, and the consequences of that insufferable nature are finally coming home to roost. As Musk tears into the U.S. government and props himself up as the unelected broligarch he is, he’s starting to face real repercussions, and they’re hitting him right where it hurts.

A “massive” cyber attack struck Musk’s social media site, X, in mid-March, leaving the billionaire scrambling as users across the globe lost access. The downage comes at a terrible time for X, which has been floundering for years now, and its reputation has only descended further in the weeks since Musk became our unelected Veep. His reputation has plummeted thanks to his affiliation with Trump — and his own incoherent actions — but Musk is convinced that someone else is to blame for the site’s woes.

Most specifically, Ukraine. Musk is pointing the finger at the beleaguered nation as X continues to falter, claiming on March 10 that “a massive cyberattack” targeted his site, allegedly “with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

Putting aside that “the Ukraine area” presently has much better things to do than target a toxic, unprofitable social media site, Musk provided no evidence of how he’d come to this conclusion. He also neglected to note that spoofing — or creating false IP addresses — is relatively common among cybercriminals, and easily could be responsible for any confusion surrounding location.

Experts were quick to outline how unlikely it is that Ukraine is actually behind the attack, noting that diplomats from Washington and Kyiv are set to meet in Saudi Arabia today — just one day after the attack.

“It makes absolutely no sense for Ukrainian hackers to attack Elon Musk the day before a meeting between the United States and Ukraine in which they are attempting to get the United States to start sharing intelligence again, and provide aid and assistance, working towards a peace agreement that has been in question since the Oval Office visit,” the Atlantic Council’s Alex Plitsas said in a March 10 interview.

Few people would benefit from an attack of this sort, and Ukraine is most certainly not among them, and in fact one country Musk failed to consider is far more likely. “In terms of who stands to benefit based on the timing — the only one is really the Russians, because doing it today would disrupt the talks that are scheduled for tomorrow,” Plitsas added. “The only people that would stand to benefit from that would be the Russians in the sense that they’re blaming the Ukrainians, so they would want the Ukrainians to look bad and disrupt the talks.”

While Plitsas makes a fair point, its unwise to theorize about who launched the attack before actually investigating. Its at its most inappropriate when Musk himself is hurling around accusations, but all of us, regardless of lofty position, would be best advised to wait until we know more before we start pointing fingers.

