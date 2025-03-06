‘Pure absolute evil’: Donald Trump rumored to revoke legal status of 240K Ukrainians currently in U.S.

With all that has transpired over the past week, it’s safe to say that everybody knows where Donald Trump stands on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, but a new rumor is painting an even more grim picture of the lengths this administration is willing to go to just to bring Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his nation to heel.

Then again, it’s one thing to know that the U.S. is has turned its back on an ally, leaving them to fight a losing battle alone. It’s quite another to watch exactly how such political backstabbings — brutal and unflinching and entirely too dishonorable, and usually behind the curtains — happen in the real world, in real time.

The attempt by Donald Trump and JD Vance to humiliate Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House struck Americans as a minor bit of national disgrace, which, to be fair, is quite a recurring theme when Trump is concerned. But when you realize that withholding essential aid to the Ukrainian war effort will severely damage that country’s prospects in the long run, not to mention undermine its three years of admirable resistance against a much larger force, higher stakes should become obvious.

Seeing the pressure the Trump administration is putting on Zelenskyy, one might be forgiven for thinking that Ukraine was the original aggressor in the war. The president’s end goal here is to make sure that Zelenskyy and his people are disillusioned with the idea of continuing their resistance to Russian aggression. When they finally submit, the U.S. can sweep in and make a peace deal that will paint Trump as the real savior of both Ukrainian people and their collapsing government. And of course, there’s the mineral deal, which guarantees the U.S. can win back the money it’s given to Ukraine over the past three years. (Trump claims Biden gave $350 billion to Zelenskyy, but that figure is a widly ludicrous exaggeration.)

As if this wasn’t enough, it’s now being reported that Trump is considering revoking the legal status of some 240,000 Ukrainian refugees that are currently residing in the United States. And the rollback could come as early as April.

The rumor comes courtesy of Reuters, which cited several anonymous U.S. officials as their source. Since then, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has called the report “fake news” and said that “no decision has been made” regarding the legal status of Ukrainian refugees. That’s not exactly an outright denial — just a carefully-worded dodge.

Even to entertain this idea is revolting, and as one user pointed out on X, it would only go to show how evil the 47th can really be.

Pure absolute evil.



Hey “normies” in GOP congress…. Maybe you have something to say? https://t.co/Wl0gIRERs0 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) March 6, 2025

As a result of the 2022 Russian invasion, over 6 million refugees have fled Ukraine, turning the conflict into the largest refugee crisis for Europe since the end of World War II. More than a million of these are temporarily residing in Poland, while Germany and several other European states are housing the rest. As for the U.S., around 250,000 Ukrainians have sought asylum through programs like the Temporary Protected Status, but with Trump pursuing an aggressive anti-immigrant philosophy, the fate of these refugees hangs in uncertainty.

The president himself isn’t doing much to soothe worries, and the only confirmation he gave the press was that he would make a decision soon.

“We’re not looking to hurt anybody, and we’re certainly not looking to hurt them,” Trump said. “And I’m looking at that, and there were some people that think that’s appropriate, and some people don’t, and I’ll be making a decision pretty soon.”

Whatever decision the POTUS ends up making, something tells me that the well-being of these refugees will be pretty low on his list of priorities. The president is, after all, perfectly willing to forsake the Ukrainians fighting on the front lines, so why would the refugees be any different?

