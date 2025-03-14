Elon Musk now wants to eliminate weekends, as the billionaire advocates for minimum 120 hour workweeks

No matter how much you love your job, there’s nothing like the joy of a Friday evening and the promise of a relaxing and fun weekend ahead. But apparently, if you’re Elon Musk, you’ve decided you’re committed to taking away any semblance of normalcy and happiness from people, and now you hate weekends.

Musk posted on X that employees at DOGE work for 120 hours each week, which would mean that people can’t take Saturdays and Sundays off. He also complained about 40-hour work weeks. You know, the typical amount of time that people work.

DOGE is working 120 hour a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast. https://t.co/dXtrL5rj1K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

As Musk also believes,”Very few in the bureaucracy actually work he weekend” and “Working the weekend is a superpower” with a cry/laugh emoji. Oh, Elon, that’s hilarious!

Working the weekend is a superpower 😂 https://t.co/VgyBk1nJIO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

Usually, when people talk about changing the hours people spend at the office, they champion a four-day work week, not a seven-day one. That’s not a perfect solution, though. A 2022 survey by Gallup discovered that burn-out was more common when working four days, which could be because you still have to get stuff done, just with one fewer day. However, some would likely argue they’d rather have an extra day off and throw themselves into their career the other four days of the week. You have no choice but to be productive.

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s quest to get everyone working 24/7 hasn’t gone over well, and many disagreed with Musk in a Reddit thread. Several said it’s not possible to work 12o hours weekly as you wouldn’t have time to sleep, which is dangerous and unsustainable. Breaking it down, it would be 17 hours each day, which is wild to even try to wrap your mind around. Then there was this comment: “Funny coming from the guy who doesn’t even go to work.” Yes, how are all of Musk’s jobs going? After all, Tesla shares are down…

Image via Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Musk used to say that he put in 120 hours every week, and in 2018, in an interview with The New York Times, he was asked how healthy he was given that intense schedule. He said, “It’s not been great, actually. I’ve had friends come by who are really concerned.” Oh really? You don’t say. But it’s fine for others to follow that schedule and feel terrible, as long as the government supposedly becomes more efficient. Has that word started to lose its meaning for anyone else?

The CEO of Tesla and Space X/Donald Trump’s BFF has always had strong views about working and, unfortunately, everyone has had to listen to his opinions for years. He once said “pick common sense as your guide,” which might seem like good advice. However, he ruined it by also claiming that if people have discussions with their supervisors who then chat with their supervisor and so on, “super dumb things will happen.” So eloquent. He also doesn’t want “large meetings,” so maybe people should find out exactly how many DOGE employees are in every discussion?

You know the old saying about “getting out of Dodge?” Maybe anyone who has been hired as part of DOGE’s grand plan should do that right about now… or risk never enjoying a Saturday walk in the park or Sunday brunch ever again for four years.

